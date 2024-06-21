Martine McCutcheon shows off her cinched waist in tiny white denim shorts and an England football shirt as she cheers on the Three Lions.

Martine McCutcheon showed off her cinched waist in tiny white denim shorts as she posted a glamorous selfie on Instagram on Thursday.

The former EastEnders star, 48, flaunted his taut abs in an England football shirt as he cheered on the Three Lions at the exciting Euro Championship.

The stunner oozed confidence in her all-white ensemble and slipped on some silver heels for the occasion.

Martine shielded her eyes with statement sunglasses and sipped a cold drink to watch the game.

He looked nothing short of sensational in the white and blue football jersey and distressed jean shorts.

Martine McCutcheon, 48, showed off her cinched waist in tiny white denim shorts as she posted a glamorous selfie on Instagram on Thursday.

In February 2022, Martine revealed that it had taken her “a long time to do what works for her” while opening up about her health and how she stays fit.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the Love Actually star noted that she didn’t like to talk about her weight, but she did tell how she stays in shape by following the 80/20 rule diet.

When talking about her body, Martine said it hasn’t always been easy finding the right healthy eating lifestyle for her, with the star stating how important it is to simply be the “best version” of herself.

She said: ‘I think it takes a long time to figure out what your own recipe is. It’s taken me a long time to go through all the things out there and do what works for me. So it’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet. “I feel like it’s so important to encourage women to be the best version of themselves.”

Detailing his diet, he added: ‘The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will primarily consume healthy proteins, vegetables and fruits, organic juices and vegetables, and Flora ProActiv spreads. And then I’ll have treats 20% of the time.”

She details how she enjoys pizza, chocolate or a G&T on special occasions, noting that she doesn’t feel guilty because she’s doing “good times for my heart” for most of the week.

The mother of one also shared that she stays fit by walking her dogs every day after the school run, and that the outings are good for both “my head and my health.”

It comes after the actress admitted she felt “cursed” after being diagnosed with a bout of laryngitis in April.

The actress had previously shared her struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome (ME) after being diagnosed in 2011.

The actress previously revealed she was hospitalized for her husband Jack McManus’s birthday last year, after she felt “dizzy and could barely stand up.”

Martine shared her latest health struggles with her followers, before revealing the “ritual” she has relied on for “decades” to lift her spirits.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Martine said: “If you’re ever feeling sick (like I’m feeling right now, oh laryngitis, you’re the best!), I highly recommend the following ritual: I’ve been doing this.” for decades and I swear it will lift your spirits.

‘Run a hot bubble bath, light some pretty candles, put on your favorite music based on your current mood, and then put on some lipstick and the biggest pair of chandelier earrings you can find!

‘Soak in the bath, holding a glass of champagne or wine (whatever sounds fabulous to you) and pour yourself something deliciously cold to drink and then just stop and breathe deeply. And exhale. Repeat a few times. Let it all go. Elizabeth Taylor eats your heart out.

Laryngitis occurs when the larynx or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen and usually goes away on its own within 1 to 2 weeks.

Methods to reduce symptoms include talking as little as possible, drinking plenty of fluids, and not smoking.

Martine married her husband Jack McManus in 2012 and the two share a son, Rafferty Jack, nine.