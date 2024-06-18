Martin Lewis makes emotional plea for safe return of missing man who used to work on his MoneySavingExpert team

Martin Lewis today made an emotional appeal to find a former MoneySavingExpert colleague who has gone missing.

Anthony Hill, 37, who disappeared from Norwich yesterday morning, used to work in the deals team at the firm founded by Lewis before moving into teaching.

Norfolk Police posted an appeal last night, revealing Hill was last seen at 7.45am, and Lewis posted it again today, saying: “This is devastating.” Please share.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis pictured on ITV’s This Morning today

Anthony Hill, 37, was last seen yesterday at 7.45am leaving his home in Norwich.

‘Anthony is a lovely man who used to work in the offers team at MoneySavingExpert before leaving to pursue his brave passion of teaching. I hope and pray that he is okay. Please spread the word.’

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: ‘Anthony Hill, 37, was last seen at 7.45am (yesterday) leaving his home in Plumstead Road East.

‘Anthony is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chinos, a black plaid shirt, a green coat and a yellow backpack.

“Police are concerned for Anthony’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.”

Norfolk Police asked anyone with information about Mr Hill’s whereabouts to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.