Martin Compston celebrates with the Tartan Army in Munich as Scottish fans count down to their first Euro 2024 match against Germany.

Martin Compston was among a sea of ​​excited Scottish fans who arrived in Munich on Friday, ahead of Scotland’s long-awaited Euro 2024 opening match against Germany.

The Line Of Duty actor, 40, who used to play professional football, mingled with fans outside the Allianz Arena.

Supporting his native Scotland, a delighted Martin was hoisted on the shoulders of a group of fans.

Martin, who currently appears in the supernatural series The Rig, laughed and pointed as the crowd took photos of him.

The quadrennial sporting event began on Friday in Munich, but there will also be matches in Berlin, Dortmund and Stuttgart.

And Martin is not the only British showbiz star in Germany.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly left her fans furious when she sidestepped her ITV talk show in favor of the tournament.

Lorraine, 64, spoke to viewers via video link as Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh was “tied up” to cover Lorraine.

They are also joined by Sir Alex Ferguson and Prime Minister Jon Swinney, who posed for photographs with their traveling friends.

On FridayBerlin officers arrived at a fanzone together with bomb-sniffing dogs and disposal experts after a suspicious object was discovered in the viewing area just hours before kick-off.

And an “urgent” update on Muenchen, Munich’s official portal, revealed that there would be no screenings in the square and that the Olympic Park fanzone was also full.

The Munich statement said: “Marienplatz is currently overcrowded.” There will definitely be no public viewing there. Please spread to other parts of the city! The Fan Zone is also about to close due to overcrowding. Please don’t go to the Olympic Park anymore!’

Police officers blocked entrances to the square to ensure emergency services could still access if necessary, while the city’s main train station was also closed.

The Scottish Football Association estimated in March that 100,000 fans would travel to Germany, but it is now estimated that there are double that number in the country.

It is believed that up to 70,000 Scots descended on Marienplatz today, with an estimated 150,000 left without entry.

Many pubs and bars were packed but no problems were reported, with Scots largely creating a cheerful atmosphere as they enjoyed the rare opportunity to travel abroad to watch their team play in a major tournament.

Among them, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson posed for photographs alongside fans in face paint as he enjoyed a continental meal in the sunshine.

And even normally staid politicians made the most of the festivities: Prime Minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn enjoyed a pre-match beer at a bar on Marienplatz Square.

Elsewhere, former First Minister and current Alba Party leader Alex Salmond was seen taking part in the festivities as he posed with other Scottish fans while enthusiastically brandishing a bottle of Scotch whisky. He was later seen joining other members of the Tartan Army in a football chant before lighting a cigarette in the middle of a large crowd.

Scotland played Euro 2020, but it was held in a number of different countries and there were also travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Until then, his country had not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Scotland vs. Germany starts at 8pm BST.