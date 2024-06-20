MARK GALEOTTI: Putin’s visit to Kim Jong Un’s North Korea draws a line in the sand. A new axis of pariah states is emerging

It was a welcome adjustment for a tsar. Thousands of North Koreans cheered fanatically as Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his first visit to the hermit kingdom in 24 years.

An army of young children lined the red carpet in Pyongyang, waving Russian flags and smiling kindly from ear to ear.

Others held up large portraits of the two dictators as they passed, waving from the sunroof of a darkened Mercedes.

We have become accustomed to these ridiculous displays of idolatry within North Korea.

But Putin’s historic visit to the authoritarian state this week marks a sinister shift in strategy for the Kremlin.

So what exactly do Putin and Kim really want from each other, and how does that affect our increasingly fragile peace?

A decade ago, Russia was a member of the G8 (now G7) alliance of major political nations. Putin occupied a seat at the highest table of global diplomacy.

He sought Western alliances, allowed U.S. military aircraft to use Russian airspace and even once suggested that Russia might be willing to join NATO.

But all that has changed now. By the time Putin’s war machine entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022, he knew full well that old alliances – not to mention uneasy friendships – were shattered.

Over the past two years, Russia has been isolated to a degree not seen since the darkest days of the Cold War.

Putin needs new friends.

In the post-Soviet era, Russia has tried to keep North Korea at arm’s length: friendly, but never too familiar.

Now, however, Putin is engaging in diplomatic maneuvering as he seeks to build an axis of anti-Western pariah states around the world.

You have no choice.

Russia desperately needs ammunition to continue fighting its barbaric conflict in Ukraine.

In fact, it appears that North Korea has recently approved the shipment of another five million artillery shells to the Russian war machine, bringing the total number of shells it has provided to around ten million.

In the short term, for Ukrainians this means that the relentless bombing will continue. The premonitions of peace talks conveyed last week at the Ukraine Peace Summit were, in my opinion, premature.

In exchange, Russia is providing North Korea with millions of barrels of oil. Due to sanctions imposed by the West, Russia needs a market for its vast reserves of black gold, and Kim is a willing buyer.

But it’s not just about oil. North Korea also needs food to feed its ever-hungry population.

Outside the big cities, millions of North Koreans live in abject food poverty and Kim, the obese leader, knows that an army is marching upside down.

If North Korea is preparing for war (in fact, it is still technically in a state of conflict against its southern neighbor), it first needs to feed its people.

Russia suffered a relatively poor harvest this year due to inclement weather and a shortage of workers, so many were drafted to the front.

But that hasn’t stopped Putin from shipping grain to North Korea by shipload.

The question is: where will this new friendship go next?

The United States is especially concerned that Russia will begin sharing nuclear missile technology with North Korea.

In 2003, former leader Kim Jong Il – known as The General – withdrew from the global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Since then, his bellicose son has rapidly expanded his nuclear arsenal.

The state is now believed to possess an arsenal of between 40 and 50 nuclear warheads along with the raw materials necessary to duplicate this apocalyptic treasure.

What it lacks, however, is the long-range ballistic technology needed to launch and transport these warheads.

In September last year, Putin welcomed Kim to the spaceport at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, in the country’s far east.

The spaceport is typically used to launch satellites, but the technology needed to do so is very similar to that needed to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

At the time, Putin joked to the assembled journalists: “The leader of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) shows great interest in rocket engineering.”

However, I am skeptical that Putin really wants to share nuclear knowledge with Kim. Despite all the pomp and ceremony of this month’s visit, Russia still does not fully trust North Korea.

A more likely point of collaboration between the two has to do with cyberwarfare, the latest and most profitable front in the battle against the United States and Europe.

North Korea runs a highly sophisticated cyber unit that has been implicated in fraud worth $3 billion between 2017 and 2023.

The possibility of cooperation on cyber piracy represents a new and fearsome threat to global banking, international security and personal data.

And then there is the potential for human trading.

In February this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated that more than 180,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine and around 300,000 more were believed to have been wounded.

The result is that Russia faces a crippling shortage of workers to staff its munitions factories, bring the harvest home, and maintain public services.

North Korea, on the other hand, has a surplus of impoverished, hard-working people. I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of the year we see thousands of North Koreans working in Russian munitions factories.

Whatever the case, Putin’s historic visit to North Korea this week draws a line in the sand.

A new axis of pariah states is emerging, with Russia, North Korea, Iran and China at its center.

But it’s not just about these four geopolitical heavyweights. Putin hopes to lead a tribe of outcasts that also includes countries like Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Iraq.

The world is increasingly unstable. The risk of another global conflict is increasing.

But there remains a great truism in war: before you choose your enemy, you choose your friends. And in this sense, Putin has made the ugly choice for him.