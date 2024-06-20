Marcus Rashford’s brother (and agent) makes thinly veiled criticism of Gareth Southgate moments after England’s drab draw with Denmark

Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent took to social media to throw a thinly veiled dig at Gareth Southgate, moments after England’s insipid draw with Denmark.

The Three Lions struggled to prevail in their second Group C match in Germany after Harry Kane’s opener in Frankfurt was canceled out by a long-range goal from Morten Hjulmand.

England’s attacking stars also failed to live up to their expectations, with Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden restricted to half-chances at best throughout the match.

While Southgate has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, his omissions before the tournament made headlines when the likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Rashford stayed at home.

And now Rashford’s brother Dwaine Maynard has posted on Instagram who believes ‘his man’ could have been the one to get England over the line on Thursday.

Southgate’s Three Lions struggled in a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday

Maynard (right) believes Rashford (centre left) is the answer to England’s attacking problems

Maynard posted on her Instagram Story: ‘It’s hard to sit back and watch when you honestly think your man could make a difference!’

Ahead of Euro 2024, Rashford represented England in every major tournament since his international debut in 2016.

But after a difficult and inconsistent campaign, Southgate decided not to call up Rashford to his provisional 26-man squad, a decision that was backed by Rashford’s current manager at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag.

In a rather surprising and frank interview earlier this week, Ten Hag revealed that he was not surprised to see Rashford left out of the England squad for Euro 2024.

In an interview on Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag said: “Grealish and Rashford were absent this season.

Southgate decided not to take Rashford to the Euros after an inconsistent club campaign

The Manchester United manager insisted he understood Southgate’s decision not to include his player

The 26-year-old endured a difficult season at Old Trafford and made headlines in January after missing training following a 12-hour drinking session in Belfast.

Rashford had been in the Northern Ireland capital to visit Larne FC before embarking on his now infamous night out.

“And when you’re not there, you run the risk of not being chosen for your country.”

Timeline of Marcus Rashford’s trip to Belfast and its consequences Wednesday, January 24 9.55am Rashford arrives in the morning to train with Manchester United. 16:21 In the afternoon he leaves Manchester on a private jet bound for Belfast. 17:17 Upon arrival in the capital of Northern Ireland, check into the Fitzwilliam Hotel. The footballer and his entourage then go to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar. Thursday January 25 13:06 The photo shows the footballer visiting Larne FC, where his friend Ro-Shaun Williams has just signed. 2pm He goes to an Italian restaurant with his entourage and two women, where he meets Sarah Adair. 16:30 The group leaves the restaurant in the afternoon, before heading to Villa Italia in the evening. Friday January 26 12:30 p.m. Rashford and his group go to Thompson’s Garage nightclub. 2 am The group leaves and returns to the Fitzwilliam Hotel. Sources close to the player insist that it was at 1:15 a.m. 2.50am Rashford passes out fully clothed in his hotel room. 5 am The footballer and his companions leave the hotel. 7 am They board a private jet at Belfast airport. 8am Rashford lands in Manchester and calls in sick to train. Sunday January 28 The striker will not be able to play in Manchester United’s FA Cup match at Newport County. Coach Erik Ten Hag promises to take care of the “internal matter.” Monday January 29 8.45am Rashford arrives at training with his agent brother Dwaine Maynard, where he chats with Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough.

The lowest point of Rashford’s season came in January, when he missed training before an FA Cup match against Newport County.

Rashford was alleged to have arrived in the Northern Ireland capital on a private jet from Manchester, before checking into the five-star Fitzwilliam hotel and heading to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar.

The following day, after visiting Larne FC, for whom his friend Ro-Shaun Williams had just signed, the 26-year-old went to an Italian restaurant where he is said to have left the food untouched, instead focusing on drinks of tequila and cocktails.

A source close to Rashford told The Sun at the time he left the club at 1.15am

However, Sarah Aadir, a waitress whom he had invited out with the group, said they stayed outside until around 2 a.m. before their security decided to take them back to their hotel.

After she agreed to join him, Rashford asked Adair if he knew of any nightclubs that stayed open past 3am if he paid them enough money.

“That made it clear to me that I had already decided that I was not going to train on Friday. I had no plans to come home that night,” he said.

When they returned to the Fitzwilliam Hotel, where Rashford was staying in the £1,500-a-night residential suite, Adair claimed she had to put him to bed.

Adair told The Sun: “I was very drunk at the time.

‘Then he falls against the wall again and I have to pick him up and put him on the bed.

“He was fully dressed and I think he passed out like that.” He didn’t even get under the covers.

He woke up at 9.30am on Friday to discover Rashford had left four and a half hours earlier.

He landed back in Manchester at 8am but did not train that day after phoning in sick.

A source close to Rashford told the Sun he was carrying less than £1,000 in cash, adding: “Marcus accepts his standards are well below expectations.”

Ten Hag kept the 26-year-old after the incident, leaving him out against Newport before returning him to the starting lineup against Wolves just days later.

Despite the show of faith, Rashford continued to fail in front of goal, scoring just four league goals after the turn of the year as United slipped to their worst Premier League finish.

Ten Hag also advised England to reach Germany ahead of their draw with Denmark, highlighting the strength of the attacking talent available to Southgate.

Rashford was left out of United’s FA Cup victory over Newport before returning to the starting XI for a clash with Wolves days after the incident.

“England have a fantastic team, they are favorites for a reason. They have the best midfield of all the countries in the Euro Cup.

They have Harry Kane as a forward. “The wings have incredible quality.”