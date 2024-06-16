Marco Pierre White’s convicted son is arrested stealing £250 from a cafe after breaking into a delicatessen in an early morning raid, before his trousers fall off as he crawls out the window, revealing his identifiable tattoos.

The convicted son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White has been jailed after he was arrested stealing £250 in an early morning cafe raid after he was seen with his trousers falling as he tried to escape through a window.

The troubled former Big Brother contestant has been sentenced to 41 weeks behind bars following the robbery of a delicatessen in Bath, Somerset.

He was caught on camera taking £250 from the till before snagging his tracksuit while trying to climb out of a window, revealing his identifiable tattoos.

The police, who recognized who he was, were able to arrest him that same day.

The former reality TV star, 29, who has battled drug addiction, stormed the Grade II listed Abbey Deli patio in the early hours of May 23 last year.

The serial offender previously appeared on Channel 5 reality show Big Brother in 2016.

Its owner Jon Ison, 67, told the Sun: ‘He entered by breaking one of the windows of the cafe’s main door with a bottle of champagne.

“He stole £250 by prying open the till drawer with a spoon even though the keys were visible; he also took the charity box from the counter.

“He probably thought he was safe but when he crawled out the window his tracksuit got caught in the frame and he accidentally flashed his naked bottom straight to our CCTV cameras.

“The police immediately knew who he was thanks to his tattoos – all they had to do was check the photos of his ink on his Instagram account to confirm their suspicions.”

Pierre White Jr’s multiple previous offenses include shoplifting, possession of a knife and drug possession.

After the latest attack at Abbey Deli, He pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 41 weeks in prison for robbery and “other offences”.

Cafe owner Mr Ison added: “He has been hanging out with the wrong people for years and we know he has a drug problem.”

“This is the second time he has broken into our cafe – the first time was almost exactly a year ago when he stole around £650.

‘The serious thing about this theft is that this type of theft represents a great inconvenience for companies in the area.

Marco Pierre White Jr (right) is the youngest son of famous chef Marco Pierre White (left)

White Jr previously told MailOnline that his drug rehabilitation has cost his famous father more than £1million and he now wanted to stay clean for the sake of his young daughter.

Pictured after his release from jail last year, the heavily tattooed former Big Brother star described how time behind bars had made him reflect on his mistakes.

“Not only is the cash stolen, but there is also a huge loss to the trade as we were forced to close for repairs.”

Pierre White Jr previously pleaded guilty in 2022 to 17 offences, including possession of a knife, possession of heroin, a racially aggravated public order offense and charges of theft, and was later sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Avon and Somerset Police have been quoted as saying of his latest punishment: “Following a police investigation, Marco Xavier Pierre White was charged and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 24 May 2024.

“At this hearing the defendant pleaded guilty (and was) jailed for this and other offenses for 41 weeks.”

MailOnline has contacted Avon and Somerset Police for further comment.

In 2019, Pierre White Jr was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work after threatening a maid at his famous father’s Rudloe Hall hotel near Bath.

After being released from prison last year after committing further offences, Pierre White Jr vowed to never touch drugs again after spending more than £1million on rehabilitation.

He also revealed that he had converted to Islam to help him “stay clean.” and reform after years of drug abuse that began when he was just 13 years old.

Marco Pierre White’s son revealed in an exclusive interview with MailOnline that he had converted to Islam during his time in prison and was now determined to change his life.

He is pictured here being arrested in 2020, just one of multiple run-ins with the law.

Despite being jailed for racially abusing a security guard, White Jr (pictured outside Hendon Magistrates’ Court) insisted he was not racist.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, he said: ‘I’ve been to rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough.

‘I’ve been to rehab all over the US and the UK and the only thing that has cured me is being beaten in a cell for 23 hours a day.

‘I have realized how lucky I am and have been. I’ve seen all walks of life in prison and some people don’t have a chance in life. I’ve had every opportunity and I’ve wasted them all.

‘I could have done anything I wanted, but instead I took heroin and ended up in prison. I’ve been an idiot.’

His father, a Michelin-starred chef, previously spoke of choosing not to visit his son in prison because he was “too recognizable,” and also said he “blames the authorities” for not “taking drastic action sooner” against the son’s behavior. serial offender.

Four days after Pierre White Jr’s exit from Big Brother in June 2019, he appeared before a magistrates’ court to answer a drug driving charge: he was stopped in a BMW X5 and found to be in possession of 200mcg of cocaine. in your body.

In 2018, he announced that he would attend AA meetings and said in court that he was in rehab for alcohol addiction at the time.

In January 2019, he was found guilty and fined after calling police officers ‘shits’ and ‘n*****s’ while they tried to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly at a train station.

The famous chef’s son, Marco Pierre White Jr, is pictured doing community service, seen here trimming hedges and picking up trash along the highway.

Bristol Crown Court heard in August 2022 how Marco Pierre White Jr had a privileged start in life and came from a good family after pleading guilty to 14 offenses that month.

In June 2019, he was ordered to pay more than £1,000 for running out on a £27 bill at a restaurant after his debit card was declined.

The following month, it was reported that he had to be dragged “kicking and screaming” to a police station after being arrested for allegedly smashing windows during a row with his father in Wiltshire.

In July 2019, he appeared in court accused of sneaking out of a cafe without paying his bill after his payment card was declined, loudly proclaiming who his father was.

His father was the youngest chef to earn the coveted three Michelin stars and is credited with being a major influence on other prominent British chefs.