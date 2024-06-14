Man United unveil £50m training ground revamp to create ‘world-class’ Carrington led by architects who designed Qatar’s World Cup final stadium and redeveloped Wembley – and works They start Monday!

Manchester United have announced they will begin work to modernize the men’s first team building at the Carrington Training Complex next week.

The £50m project will see all areas of the building refurbished and construction work will last throughout the 2024-2025 season.

The architectural firm Foster + Partners, responsible for the redesign of Wembley Stadium and the planning of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, will carry out the works.

United have said Foster + Partners will “focus on creating a high-performance, collaborative environment for its players and staff.”

They went on to state that Foster + Partners would deliver a “world-class football facility with a positive culture to support future success.”

With work set to begin on Monday, it is believed the architecture firm will focus first on the areas of gym, medicine, nutrition and recovery.

Temporary adaptations will be made to the rest of the Carrington site to ensure players and staff can operate effectively when the new season begins.

Speaking about the work being done at Carrington, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said: “We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win.”

‘When we carried out a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with the men’s first team players, it became clear that standards had fallen below some of our peers. This project will ensure that Manchester United’s training ground is once again renovated to the highest standards.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Manchester native, has brought great inspiration to the design, along with the Manchester United team, and we hope to see improvements to the facilities, but most importantly on the pitch.”

While Lord Foster, Founder and Chief Executive of Foster + Partners, said: ‘We are delighted to be leading the refurbishment of Manchester United’s training facility in Carrington.

‘Our aim is to modernize and revitalize the building as a catalyst for future football success, creating spaces that will inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging.

“As a proud citizen of Manchester, I am particularly honored that Foster + Partners has been given this responsibility and we will ensure that our design captures the spirit of industry, determination and ambition that exemplifies both Manchester and Manchester United.”

In previous years, the work carried out at the Carrington training ground has focused on the club’s academy and women’s section.

In United’s latest phase of development, they opened a £10 million state-of-the-art women’s building and academy last summer.

As a result, Manchester United will have invested £60m across their entire football department after their next phase.

Something former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo suggested they should do after leaving the Premier League giants to join Saudi side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo previously claimed that the men’s training complex had not changed since he first left the Red Devils to join Real Madrid in 2019.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: “Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I didn’t see any evolution at the club. Nothing had changed.

“He (Ferguson) knows better than anyone that the club is not on the path it deserves to be on. He knows. Everyone knows.

‘People who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see. They are blind. Since Sir Alex left I haven’t seen any evolution at the club. Nothing had changed.

Since the arrival of Ratcliffe and Ineos at the start of the year, the focus on helping the first team has increased considerably.

After completing the purchase of 25 percent of the club, they agreed to inject much needed to upgrade the infrastructure associated with the club.

