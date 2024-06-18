Man Reveals ‘Genius’ Road Trip Hack for Access to a Clean Bathroom AND Free Coffee During a Long Drive: ‘I love this idea!’

A man has revealed his clever road trip trick to get access to a clean toilet and even get free coffee during a long journey.

Earlier this month, a US-based content creator named Ash posted a video of her husband, Ronnie, whose last name has not been shared, getting into her car and happily handing her a hot cup of coffee.

He then shared his sneaky tactic for grabbing a cup of coffee and accessing sanitary bathrooms while traveling.

The text overlaid on her clip comically read, “Most people stop at gas stations, but my husband literally stops at a HILTON to go to the bathroom and get coffee.”

His video garnered over 569,000 views and many viewers were impressed with Ronnie’s idea.

Ash humorously captioned the video: “He takes his Diamond status VERY seriously.”

People quickly flooded the comments section with praise, with one user writing: ‘You know what? Is right’.

‘I hadn’t done it until now. Thanks for the idea,” someone else said, while a third added: “That’s incredibly clever lol.”

A fourth person commented: “Smart man.”

A fourth said: “This is great. As a germaphobe, I love this idea.”

“The cleanest bathrooms are in hotels,” noted another user.

“But why have I driven cross-country four times and never thought about this?” someone else asked.

Some viewers even admitted that they use the trick too.

One person wrote: ‘I do this too. It’s cleaner and you can get closer to the front.’

Another added: ‘I do this too. My daughter and I have traveled all over the country together and to be honest, most of the time it’s safer.’

“I’ve been doing this for years,” someone else commented.

A different user shared: ‘Fun fact: you don’t need to be a Diamond member. Nobody has ever questioned me.

Another person confessed: “I’m going to my nearest Hilton to get a Starbucks instead of any other crowded one a mile away from me.”

“Oh no, don’t tell the secret,” one viewer comically added.

Some followers provided additional options.

Some viewers even admitted that they too use the trick, while some followers provided additional options.

One person wrote: ‘And to get some ice. I’m taking a road trip during the summer,’ while another jokingly asked, ‘Does he go there for breakfast too?’

Some people, however, revealed that they had tried the advice, but their attempt was unsuccessful.

“Must be nice. I tried once and they stopped me to show my room key,” one comment read.

‘Yes, until the front desk asks: “Are you a guest?” and “What room are you in?” said another.

To become a Diamond Benefits member, a guest must stay at a Hilton hotel at least 60 nights a year, and then travelers receive “executive lounge access.”

According Nerdy WalletMember benefits include “complimentary morning breakfast, all-day beverages and snacks, evening cocktails, free Internet access in the lounge, and a business center.”