Maine brothers build themselves a 300-square-foot secluded yurt in the woods, but there’s one major problem

Two brothers with a deep love for the outdoors built an idyllic yurt deep in the woods of Maine that seems like the perfect getaway, but it has one major drawback.

Jason and Matt Duff had no construction experience when they started working on their dream yurt.

“Neither of them were builders,” admitted Jason Duff.

Undeterred, the brothers decided to build their sustainable paradise anyway, taking advantage of their extensive knowledge of environmental science.

The Duffs spent time searching for the perfect piece of land to create their yurt that would have minimal impact on the surrounding environment and resources.

Two brothers with a deep love for the outdoors built an idyllic yurt deep in the woods of Maine that seems like the perfect getaway, but it has one major drawback.

Starting the project in March 2023, the brothers worked tirelessly for the next four months and completed the yurt in July.

Starting the project in March 2023, the brothers worked tirelessly for the next four months and completed the yurt in July.

When finished, the yurt was 20 feet in diameter and weighed more than 500 pounds.

Although the Duffs’ creation was grander than anticipated (equipped with a solar-powered outdoor kitchen and shower), there was one major problem:

Residents would have to use a composting latrine.

A composting latrine is one that does not use water to flush. Instead, human waste is treated and composted.

Given Maine’s freezing weather and snowy conditions, this means residents will have to endure the elements to get to the bathroom.

What’s more, the bathroom walls don’t appear to be insulated, meaning using the bathroom in winter, when the average temperature drops to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, would be an ordeal.

A composting latrine is one that does not use water to flush. Instead, human waste is treated and converted into compost (fertilizer). Given Maine’s freezing weather and snowy conditions, this means residents will have to endure the elements to get to the bathroom.

What’s more, the bathroom walls don’t appear to be insulated, meaning using the bathroom in winter, when the average temperature drops to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, would be an ordeal.

Finding clean water has also been a challenge, requiring ingenuity to solve.

Another caveat is that the yurt is remote and can only be accessed via a narrow path that takes five minutes to navigate.

The distance between their land and the rest of the world was a challenge for the brothers when undertaking the construction of their yurt.

“We had to take him on a firm path into the woods on a narrow forest trail,” Matt Duff said. american elsworth.

He added: “Literally, step by step, it took us a long time.”

But the Duffs were in love with their remote piece of land. It was situated next to a stream and pond, and by purchasing it, the brothers hoped to prevent any further development on the property.

“It was just a beautiful but totally underdeveloped piece of forest land,” gushed Jason Duff, who worked for the Portland Water Quality District and studied aquatic ecology in graduate school.

Jason (left) and Matt (right) Duff had no construction experience when they started working on their dream yurt.

“We were really excited about the possibilities,” Jason added.

Not long after the brothers began documenting the construction of their yurt, they were contacted by the producers of Discovery Network’s ‘Building off the Grid,’ a reality show that focuses on sustainable building projects.

The television series wanted the brothers to appear in an episode, which was a dream come true for the Duffs, as they are supporters of the show.

“We were fans of that show,” Jason said, before adding, “we’d already seen every episode.”

Matt, a graduate in earth sciences and hydrogeology, said it was their shared love of the reality series that inspired them to build their yurt in the first place.

“(The program) pushed us to look for land,” Matt said. “He kept inspiring us to keep going.”

The show’s tight filming schedule forced the brothers to work at a faster pace and pushed them to dedicate their weekends and free time to working on the yurt.

When finished, the yurt was 20 feet in diameter and weighed more than 500 pounds.

Around the yurt, the Duffs built a platform from about 100 pieces of wood. Using solar-powered tools, the brothers also built a greenhouse and garden box made from reclaimed wood.

“It worked well because it forced us to do everything quickly,” Jason said.

While most yurts are made from kits using ground wood, the brothers opted for a more environmentally friendly option that included harvested and dried saplings.

“You can tell it’s unique,” Matt said.

The brothers assembled the pieces of the yurt as if they were parts of an accordion and concluded the construction by covering the structure with a sturdy tarp.

Around the yurt, the Duffs built a platform from about 100 pieces of wood. Using solar-powered tools, the brothers also built a greenhouse and garden box made from reclaimed wood.

Since its completion in July 2023, the yurt has endured one winter with only minor damage.

“It was totally fine all winter,” Jason said, noting there was heavy snowfall.

While most yurts are made from kits using ground wood, the brothers opted for a more environmentally friendly option that included harvested and dried saplings.

The Duffs are quick to acknowledge the tremendous help and support they received from their family, girlfriends and friends.

Before their ‘Building off the Grid’ episode aired on June 6, the brothers spoke of their fear that it would look like they had built the yurt themselves.

“My biggest concern with the show is that they’re going to make it look like Matt and I did it all,” Jason said. “That’s not true at all.”

“I’m really grateful for all the help we had throughout the entire process,” Matt added.