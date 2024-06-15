Mail Sport experts including Chris Sutton, Graeme Souness and Martin Keown reveal their predictions for England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

England’s Euro campaign begins in less than 48 hours, with an intense clash against Serbia scheduled for Sunday night in Gelsenkirchen.

Gareth Southgate’s side have had an unimpressive preparation period, winning 3-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first pre-tournament friendly but drawing 0-0 against former tournament foes Iceland in their final match before fly to Germany.

But after a week of training on the continent, what will the team look like when the tournament begins in earnest?

Here, Mail Sport experts make their predictions ahead of the Three Lions premiere.

Chris Sutton

Serbia have not been impressive over the last 18 months, even if they have dangerous players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and England’s creative players should have too much going for them. A comfortable victory (more or less) to follow.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 0

England have been preparing in Germany all week ahead of their opening match against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate (left) will be able to see if some of his big selection decisions have paid off

England will be wary of the threat posed by former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Martin Keown

A slow but steady start from England to get another tournament underway for which we have high hopes.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 1

Bryan Robson

It is always important not to lose the first game. In 1988 we immediately put pressure on ourselves by losing to the Republic of Ireland, which meant we needed to beat the Netherlands and the USSR, who ended up being the final two.

I would like to have a clean sheet, but I don’t see it being easy due to the disruption in defense. Let’s hope we have enough talented players to secure a victory.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 1

Graeme Souness

I don’t want to hang my hat on a scoreline, but I imagine England will beat Serbia and get through the group stage without too many problems. It is important that John Stones has returned to training because he is a fabulous player and key to the defense but, if they play well, it will be difficult to coexist with England’s forwards. I hope they go far.

VERDICT: ENGLAND WON

Graeme Souness’s prediction depends on the physical condition of John Stones, who is unwell

Mail Sport’s Oliver Holt reckons prodigal talent Phil Foden will prove too attractive to handle

Oliver Holt

I am worried that Serbia will use Mitrovic to exploit the weaknesses of the English defense and I think they will score. But a loss to Iceland should not overshadow the fact that England are blessed with wonderful attacking talent.

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka should be too good for the Serbian defence.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 1

Sami Mokbel

England will have too much firepower, but I think the Serbians will break the defense.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 2

Ivan Toney (left) will hope to make a cameo, while Bukayo Sako could start on Sunday.

hope

A scoreboard that reflects the strength and weakness of England. I think they will concede, but the attacking power will be too great for Serbia and I expect, after a cautious first half, that England will win relatively comfortably, with a late goal from one of Gareth Southgate’s ‘finishers’ (aka substitutes) .

VERDICT: ENGLAND 3 SERBIA 1

Mike Keegan

In a nervy start, Serbia took advantage of an underprepared defense to take the lead before England roared back.

VERDICT: ENGLAND 2 SERBIA 1