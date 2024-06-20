Madonna Is Blameless After Concert Delay Lawsuit Is Dismissed, and She Doesn’t Even Have to Pay a Settlement

Madonna can rest easy after the courts dismissed a lawsuit against her.

The 65-year-old pop music icon was facing a class-action lawsuit over shows he performed at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in December 2023.

Although the show was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., he ended up taking the stage about two hours after the scheduled start time.

Now, according to legal documents obtained by TMZPlaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez have chosen to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit.

Madonna’s legal team had previously called the lawsuit part of a “harassment campaign” against her by her fans.

When a lawsuit disappears from the court record in this way, it generally indicates that the parties reached an agreement and decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

However, sources who claimed to have direct knowledge of the legal matters told the publication that Madonna has not reached an agreement with Fellows and Alvarez.

Instead, the two voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

What’s more, they requested that it be dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it has been definitively dismissed and they will not be able to resubmit it in the future.

The case descended into chaos last week when the plaintiffs posted a notice that a settlement had been reached between the parties.

However, Madonna’s legal team denied that a settlement had been reached and successfully petitioned the judge overseeing the case to remove the notice from the record.

Although it was a communication between the parties to reach an agreement, Madonna’s lawyer criticized the presentation as a “campaign of harassment”, claiming that it was an effort to receive payment.

“If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna’s concert history to know that her performances last two hours and fifteen minutes, that fan surely knows that Madonna typically takes the stage well after the event’s scheduled time (after of an opening act, stage transition and etc.) and plays late into the night,” the document states.

The shows mentioned in the original lawsuit took place on December 13, 14, and 16, and Fellows and Hadden claimed they were supposed to start at 8:30 p.m., although they actually didn’t start until 10:30 p.m.

The original lawsuit alleged “rampant exercise of false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive business practices.”

They also claim that Madonna has a long history of not starting her concerts on time.

Fans say they sent $155.90 and $292.50 respectively in tickets and are suing for unspecified damages.

The singer filed a response to the lawsuit in April, stating: “No reasonable concert-goer, and certainly no Madonna fan, would expect the headline act of a major concert to take the stage at the event’s scheduled time.”

“Fans got just what they paid for: a complete, high-quality show from the Queen of Pop,” the statement added.

The show also shared a Facebook post from Hadden where he praised the show and added that he’s “never missed a Madonna tour.”

Madonna was also hit with a federal lawsuit in April filed by three fans, Elizabeth Halper-Asefi, Mary Conoboy and Nestor Monte Jr., who said she started her show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., two hours late.

They also alleged that Madonna provided “a warm and uncomfortable temperature in the venue during her performance” and that she, ‘he lip synced(ed) much of his performance.’

Disgruntled concertgoers stated that these alleged actions represented “Madonna’s arrogant and total lack of respect” toward ticket holders.

“At their core, Madonna and Live Nation are a consumer’s worst nightmare,” the lawsuit states.

At her tour stop in DC on December 18, the plaintiffs recalled that the mother of six told the crowd: ‘I’m sorry I’m late… no, I’m not sorry, it’s just who I am… I’m always late. late. ‘

“Defendants failed to notify ticket holders that the Concerts would begin much later than the start time printed on the tickets and as advertised, resulting in ticket holders waiting for hours for the Concerts to begin. on the spot”, demands of demand.