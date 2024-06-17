Made In Chelsea star Francesca Newman-Young is married! The former reality star stuns in an elegant ivory dress as she marries Peter Clarke in a town hall ceremony.

Former Made In Chelsea star Francesca Newman-Young married her long-term partner Peter Clarke in a ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall this weekend.

The former reality star, 37, who appeared on the E4 show for five years between 2013 and 2018, was pictured leaving the registry office with her new husband.

Francesca looked stunning in a bardot-style wedding dress, which featured long sleeves and hugged her figure perfectly.

The simple but elegant ivory dress was paired with a veil and oversized bow, while she highlighted her already statuesque figure with a pair of thick platforms.

The happy couple were seen leaving the building under a shower of confetti, as their loved ones gathered to celebrate their union.

Former Made In Chelsea star Francesca Newman-Young married her long-term partner Peter Clarke in a ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall this weekend.

The former reality star, 37, who appeared on the E4 show for five years between 2013 and 2018, was pictured leaving the registry office with her new husband.

Francesca looked stunning in a Bardot-style wedding dress, which featured long sleeves and fit her figure perfectly.

Francesca’s sister Olivia, who also appeared on the reality show with her brother, was by her side when she married her husband.

Francesca carried a colorful bouquet of flowers in her hand, while her husband Peter carried their Tibetan spaniel under his arm.

Peter, who flashed a radiant smile alongside his girlfriend, looked dapper in a navy suit, which he wore with a white shirt and pale yellow tie.

Her dog was also dressed to impress, wearing a pearl necklace for the special occasion as she left the venue with the newlyweds.

Francesca’s sister Olivia, who also appeared on the reality show with her brother, was by her side when she married her husband.

Olivia, 32, who joined the show in 2013 with her sister Fran, left the show to pursue a career in makeup artistry.

She recently worked with Girls Aloud on their reunion tour, doing band member Nadine Coyle’s makeup and hair while she was on tour.

However, Olivia took some time off to celebrate her sister’s nuptials this week, as she was spotted arriving alongside Francesca at the ceremony.

She proved every inch a loving sister, as she carried the train of Fran’s dress as she got out of a car and headed to City Hall.

The simple but elegant ivory dress was paired with a veil and oversized bow, while she highlighted her already statuesque figure with a pair of chunky platforms.

She proved every inch a loving sister, as she carried the train of Fran’s dress as she got out of a car and headed to City Hall.

The simple but elegant ivory dress was paired with a veil and oversized bow, while she highlighted her already statuesque figure with a pair of chunky platforms.

Peter dunked his girlfriend and planted a kiss on her lips as they posed for pictures.

They put on a display of love as they left the ceremony together.

The happy couple were seen leaving the building under a shower of confetti, as their loved ones gathered to celebrate their union.

They were surrounded by friends and family for the occasion.

The couple couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces on their big day

They posed for a selection of snapshots outside the town hall

Since her reality TV days, where she appeared in on-screen dramas alongside her friends Binky Felstead and Cheska Hull, Francesca has carved out a career as an influencer, writer and podcaster.

Francesca announced her engagement to Peter in January 2022 and shared sweet snaps of her stunning yellow diamond ring with her Instagram followers.

Peter popped the question during a trip to Jamaica after seven years together, when Fran shared the news with the caption: “I’m a Jamaican wife.”

Francesca and her friends celebrated their bridal shower in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in May, several weeks before their wedding in London.

During her time on Made In Chelsea, Fran allegedly threatened to quit after being sent home from New York in the middle of filming the reality show spin-off.

Fran and her friend Cheska are said to have told E4 bosses they did not want to appear in any more seasons of the reality show after being booted back to London when they were deemed “too boring” compared to the rest of the series. cast.

A source said Sun newspaper: ‘The producers decided they were boring and fired them. The girls were furious.

They made a perfect couple while smiling on the stairs of the place.

Olivia held up her sister’s dress while Fran walked her beloved dog.

The guests gathered in front of the emblematic town hall.

Cheska and Fran, whose main role in the previous season of the SW3 series was as self-proclaimed detectives amid Binky Felstead and Alex Mytton’s relationship problems, lived separately from the rest of the cast during their time in the Big Apple.

Fran was said to be particularly furious as she turned down a “high-end job” within the music industry in London to travel to America with the show.

The source said: ‘Fran turned down a big job in the music industry in London to be there. It wasn’t fair.

An insider from the show added to MailOnline at the time: ‘Many cast members come and go during the group’s stay in New York. They all lived in different parts of the city, not just Fran and Cheska.

Despite the claims, both girls appeared in several series of the E4 show.

Francesca announced her engagement to Peter in January 2022 and shared sweet snaps of her stunning yellow diamond ring with her Instagram followers.