Macron condemns the “scourge of anti-Semitism” after a 12-year-old Jewish girl was “gang-raped by boys who accused her of hiding her religion from her boyfriend”, while three young people are charged in a case that has shocked France.

The shocking rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in an abandoned hangar in a Paris suburb has sparked fury in France as President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “scourge of anti-Semitism” that threatens French schools.

He A young woman from Courbevoie, in the suburb of Hauts-de-Seine, northwest of the French capital, told police on Monday that she had been raped over the weekend by three young men, one of whom she said was her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators heard how the gang grabbed her as she sat in Courbevoie’s Place Henri Regnault with her boyfriend and dragged her to an abandoned warehouse in the nearby La Defense district to carry out the attack.

A police source said that the young men “forced her to have anal and vaginal penetration, fellatio while uttering death threats and anti-Semitic comments” in the midst of the heinous attack, while the ex-boyfriend allegedly accused the victim of “hiding her Jewish religion.”

Two of the suspects, both aged 13, were charged last night with gang rape, anti-Semitic insults and violence and death threats, and were detained.

The third boy, aged 12, was also accused of anti-Semitic insults and violence and threatening to kill, but not rape. He was allowed to return to his home after being charged.

Police moved to arrest the attackers after a gynecological examination at a local hospital on Monday confirmed that the girl had been raped.

The boys appeared before a judge yesterday afternoon and reportedly admitted to the crimes after the victim’s boyfriend was able to identify two of them.

The girl’s ex-boyfriend told police he was angry because she hid from him that she was Jewish and wanted revenge, according to Le Parisien.

An investigation source said: “The girl went out with her parents’ permission on Saturday at 3pm to meet her current boyfriend.”

‘Two teenagers approached her and forcibly dragged her to a shed connected to a disused nursery, as she returned home through a park near her parents’ tower block home in La Defense.

“A third minor joined them and insulted the young woman about her religion, calling her a dirty Jew.”

According to the girl’s initial witness statement, she was beaten, thrown to the ground and photographed with mobile phones.

The boys allegedly said they would use the images to blackmail her, before saying they would burn her, while holding a lighter next to her face.

Several sexual acts were then performed on the girl and she was told she would “be killed” if she spoke to the police.

One of the attackers is said to have asked the girl to return the next day to give her €200 (about £170) as part of a blackmail plot.

Investigators allegedly found anti-Semitic comments and images, including that of a burned Israeli flag, on the boy’s phone.

One of his friends reportedly told police that he had hit the girl because she said bad things about Palestine.

According to other French media, all the boys come from the neighboring Rueil-Malmaison neighborhood.

France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, has seen a rise in anti-Semitic acts since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which sparked a brutal retaliation campaign by Israel in Gaza.

Leaders of France’s Jewish community – the largest of any country outside Israel and the United States – expressed horror at the attack as Macron told parliament that more must be done to combat anti-Semitism in schools.

Macron ‘spoke solemnly and seriously about the ‘scourge of anti-Semitism’ at a cabinet meeting, calling for ‘dialogue’ on racism and Jew-hatred in schools to prevent ‘hate speech with serious consequences’ from ‘infiltrating’ in the classrooms, according to one government. a source told AFP.

Meanwhile, France’s chief rabbi, Haim Korsia, wrote in X that he was “horrified” and that “no one should be excused in the face of this unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism.”

The center-right mayor of Courbevoie, Jacques Kossowski, condemned what he called “an abject act” and called for the perpetrators to be punished to the full force of the law “whatever their age.”

Anti-Semitic acts in France tripled in the first months of 2024, compared to the same period the previous year, official figures show.

Of the 1,676 anti-Semitic acts recorded in 2023, 12.7 percent took place in schools.