Macca improvises it on a forgotten album: ADRIAN THRILLS reviews One Hand Clapping by Paul McCartney and Wings

Clapping with one hand by Paul McCartney and Wings (MPL/Capitol)

Verdict: Band on a roll

Classification:

In the summer of 1974, four years after the end of The Beatles, Paul McCartney was finally back at the front of a group that was going places. Wings, formed around a core trio that also included his wife Linda, who played keyboard, and guitarist Denny Laine, shot to the top of the UK albums chart with Band On The Run and were quickly establishing your own identity.

The good times that followed dispelled the sadness that had enveloped McCartney since 1970. The demise of the Fab Four had been made even more painful by legal disputes. Even the making of Band On The Run had been tough: while working in Lagos, Nigeria, the McCartneys were robbed at knifepoint. But the album that emerged from that trip is rightly considered a masterpiece.

All of which meant that Wings were approaching their prime when they entered Abbey Road for four days in August to make One Hand Clapping, a documentary film and live-in-studio LP.

Although the sessions went well, the project was shelved and the band moved on. The film finally got a DVD release in 2010, while some of the songs have quietly appeared on box sets.

Now, half a century later, the album, which includes some tracks recorded off-camera, is now available in its entirety. Mixed, with characteristic lightness, by Giles Martin (son of Beatles producer George Martin), and issued on double CD (£17), double vinyl LP (£40) and digitally, it contains energetic performances by Wings and Beatles . hits, classic versions and demos.

With the original trio joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton, it captures a band on the cusp of something special, beginning to create a signature sound built on the harmonies of Paul, Linda and Laine.

On Wings’ originals, it’s easy to hear a group that would be selling out stadiums within a year. Live And Let Die plays in true style, with a Sgt. Feeling of pepper in his orchestrations.

The singles Junior’s Farm and Hi, Hi, Hi sound fresh and dynamic. The album’s guitars resonate with a raw country-rock flavor. “That was it, guys… deffo,” says Paul, after an electrifying Band On The Run.

With McCartney confident enough to start revisiting some Beatles songs, there’s also an improvised Let It Be, played solo on a harmonium, and a medley of The Long And Winding Road and Lady Madonna.

Covers include Blue Moon Of Kentucky, an Elvis hit, and Go Now, a hit by Laine’s old band The Moody Blues, a version made even more Beatles-like here by the presence of Macca, along even though Denny is the lead singer.

Works in progress, while non-essential, offer a glimpse into McCartney’s creative process. Written for jazz singer Peggy Lee, Let’s Love is an exquisite piano piece. All Of You, a sweet demo, should have been taken further. The unreleased Blackpool, available on a bonus 7-inch single as part of a deluxe vinyl package (£44, selected online retailers), is an upbeat 12-bar blues that pays homage to the seaside resort.

McCartney announced this week his first concerts of 2024: a South American stadium tour in October. Alan Partridge may have once joked that Wings were “the band that could have been the Beatles”, but it’s a testament to the standards McCartney was setting in 1974 that many of the songs here are still in print. their live show 50 years later.

Timeless by Meghan Trainor

Classification:

Meghan Trainor was a breath of fresh air when she broke through ten years ago with All About That Bass.

A catchy ode to curvy bodies, the song railed against society’s obsession with “silicone stick-figure Barbie dolls.”

Along with Clean Bandit’s Rather Be, it was the UK’s longest-running number one single of 2014. Her first major label album, Title, also topped the charts.

Since then, the 30-year-old New England singer has failed. She was a likeable coach on The Voice UK in 2020, but the two albums she made that year, Treat Myself and A Very Trainor Christmas, were quickly forgotten.

Their sixth album, Timeless, marks an emphatic return to the doo-wop and girl group influences of their breakthrough year.

Elements of the 1950s loom large, with Trainor in harmony with his backup singers. But Timeless is often formulaic.

Some songs are carried away by his forceful personality, but otherwise, it is his guests who provide the surprises.

Featuring a duet with Florida singer T-Pain, the body-positive themes of All About That Bass are rebooted on Been Like This.

Soul group Lawrence shines on Crushin’ with a disco flavor.

Trainor predicted last year that this was going to be a record for the country. “I’ll crush it,” he said on his self-improvement podcast, Workin’ On It.

Given the current popularity of that genre, a trick might have been missed. Following Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey down the Nashville route might have been a smarter move.