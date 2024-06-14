Luvvies for Labor, indeed! The company run by the former Bafta chairman that produced stylish romantic comedies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral (and Fraggle Rock) is giving Keir Starmer’s party £500,000 for the election war chest.

A company run by a former Bafta chairman who produced hit films such as Love Actually and Four Weddings and Funeral has given the Labor Party £500,000 for its election war chest.

Duncan Kenworthy’s Toledo Productions handed the huge wedge to Sir Keir Starmer’s party shortly after the election was called last month, official documents show.

It was the largest single private donation and accounted for more than half of the donations the party received in the first seven days of the campaign, according to the Electoral Commission.

Kenworthy, 74, was president of Bafta, the British film organization, from 2004 to 2006. In addition to his film credits, he helped create Fraggle Rock with Muppets creator Jim Henson.

His cash donation meant Labor received almost three times as much money as the Conservatives in the first week after the election was called on May 22.

It appears to be Mr Kenworthy’s first donation to a political party, although the producer donated £5,000 to David Miliband’s unsuccessful bid for the Labor leadership in 2010.

It will raise new questions about Rishi Sunak’s wisdom in going to the polls so early in the year and whether the Conservatives were prepared.

He co-produced hit films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and Funeral in the 1990s.

Electoral Commission data shows Sir Keir Starmer’s party received more than £900,000 from supporters in the first week of the campaign last month.

In addition, the Labor Party received a lump sum of short money, which is given to opposition parties, which added £652,000 to its war chest, meaning it received half of all the money received by political parties this week.

Once the various sources of cash are added up, the Conservatives received £597,372, just £35,000 more than the Liberal Democrats, who received £563,307.

Adding to Conservative fears, the figures are from a period before Nigel Farage returned as reform leader, which may have diverted more money to the right.

Farage admitted today that his party needs to “raise a lot of money and do it very, very quickly.”

The Reform UK leader said: “I said before that the money would come in every day in little £25s, and we will raise between £2m and £3m in £25s, and that’s great.”

He added: “At the moment, we don’t have the ammunition we need – and are going to need – to set up a counterattack which I hope will also begin from the Labor Party – quite imminently.”

“So, no, we need to raise money, a lot of money very, very quickly, and that’s something we’re going to be very focused on over the course of the next few days.”

‘So, yeah, you know, we’re the underdogs. We are the underdogs in every way and we haven’t had much time to really prepare for this election, so after a bit of weakness, we need to raise a lot of money and do it very, very quickly. .

“We’re trying, we’re really trying.”

Other major donations to the Labor Party included £100,000 from businessman Tony Bury and £70,000 each from businessman Clive Hollick, also a Labour, and hedge fund manager Stuart Rosen.

Labor also benefited from £652,411 in public funds from the House of Commons following the dissolution of Parliament, bringing the total raised by the party for the week to £1.58 million.

Labour’s sister party, the Co-operative Party, received £120,000, largely in the form of a £90,000 donation from Autoglass boss Gary Lubner.

For the Conservatives, the biggest donation was £75,000 from Lebanese businessman Bassim Haidar, who told The Guardian in May that he was “urgently” looking to leave the UK after both main parties promised to scrap non-dom tax status. .

Haidar also provided “trips” worth £13,085 for the Conservative Party.

The party also received £75,000 from former oilfield services company chairman Alasdair Locke and £50,000 each from the party’s former treasurer Lord Michael Farmer and the gas turbine company Centrax Industries, controlled by the Barr family.

The Liberal Democrats raised slightly less than the Conservatives, receiving £454,999 in the first week of the campaign, including £150,000 from businessman Safwan Adam.

The party also received £100,000 from food company GADF Holdings, owned by Neale Powell-Cook and David Mordecai.

Donations to Reform UK reached £140,000 during the week Nigel Farage declared he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.

This included £50,000 from aerospace engineering company HR Smith Group and a further £50,000 from Fitriani Hay.

Hay, a racehorse owner, has donated more than £500,000 to the Conservatives since 2015 and donated £100,000 to Liz Truss’ 2022 leadership campaign.

The SNP raised £127,998, while the Climate Party and the Social Democratic Party received £25,000 each.

Friday’s figures are the first in a series of weekly reports that the Electoral Commission will publish throughout the campaign.

Political parties must provide weekly reports on donations over £11,180, after the Government raised the threshold from £7,500 in January.

Parties still have 30 days after receiving a donation to verify that it comes from a permitted source and decide whether to accept it.

Louise Edwards, head of regulation and digital transformation at the Electoral Commission, said: “We know voters are interested in knowing where parties get their money from, and these publications are an important part of providing transparency for voters.

“While there is no limit to what parties can raise, there are spending limits in place before elections to ensure a level playing field.”

For most parties, the general election spending limit will be £54,010 multiplied by the number of seats they contest.