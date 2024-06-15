Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos and Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Pickford lead the first WAGs heading to Germany ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

England are preparing to play their first match of Euro 2024 at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday night.

And to kick off in style, some of the WAGs supporting the team were seen heading to Manchester Airport, ahead of the Three Lions’ opening match against Serbia.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan were spotted arriving for their flight on Saturday.

Anouska made sure comfort was key for the short-haul flight in a pair of oversized blue jogging pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt.

She carried her essentials in a Mulberry Bayswater bag, which retails for more than £1,300, and appeared to be wearing no make-up during the flight.

Anouska Santos (pictured left) and Megan Pickford (pictured right) were seen leaving for Germany on Saturday night ahead of England’s first EURO match.

The fashion-forward women made sure comfort was key for the short-haul flight, with Anouska opting for a pair of oversized blue jogging pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt, Megan leggings and an oversized jacket.

Meanwhile, Megan, who gave birth last year, showed off her toned abs in a black crop top and leggings, teamed with a chic oversized beige jacket.

The mother-of-two completed the look with chunky sneakers, while carrying her belongings in a silver bag.

Following Friday’s friendly defeat to Iceland at Wembley, the team was allowed to spend time with their wives and girlfriends, before flying to Germany on Monday.

England manager Gareth Southgate promised families they would be able to meet the players during the tournament camp, but made clear he will assess when and what that will look like once events get underway.

Anouska and her long-term partner Luke, 33, are believed to have started dating before May 2017.

Anouska has been dating Manchester United defender Luke Shaw since 2017 and, although the couple like to keep their relationship private, she accompanies her boyfriend to various football events.

The couple has two children, Reign and Storie, and in June last year they organized a lavish party to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

The couple likes to keep their relationship private and does not regularly post updates about their activities, however, she accompanies her footballer boyfriend to various Man United-related events.

The couple has two children, Reign and Storie. In June last year, the couple hosted a lavish party to celebrate their daughter Storie’s first birthday.

The event was completed with an elaborate balloon arch and a matching three-tier cake. Posting photos of the colorful occasion on Instagram, Anouska themed the party around her own children’s accessories brand, Treats.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford and his wife Megan are childhood sweethearts.

The couple has been together since they were teenagers and married in March 2020.

The couple had a low-key ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Jordan wearing a baseball cap and ripped jeans.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford and his wife Megan are childhood sweethearts and have been together since they were teenagers.

The couple married in March 2020 are also parents to son Arlo (pictured) and Ostara Haze, whom they welcomed last September.

They later celebrated it again in the Maldives in July 2022, once pandemic restrictions ended.

Jordan and Megan gushed that it was “worth the wait” as they shared a series of stunning snaps from their nuptials on Instagram at the time.

They were married for the second time on a white podium decorated with pink roses in the middle of a picturesque golden beach, in front of 13 guests.

Alongside snaps from their big day, Megan announced: “The most magical day with my soulmate is worth the wait.” Introducing the Pickfords | 06/18/2022.’

She also shared a photo of her son Arlo holding a sign that said “Dad, here comes mommy!”