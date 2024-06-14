Ludwig the psychic dachshund backs GERMANY to beat Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener and predicts Portugal will be the outright winners as he follows in the footsteps of Paul the octopus.

A psychic dachshund predicted Germany will beat Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 tonight and picked Portugal as the winner of the tournament.

Dachshund Ludwig was tasked with choosing the winner of the opening match of the tournament, which begins tonight at 8:00 p.m., at an event in his native Munich.

Known as the “Dachshund Oracle,” Ludwig was offered three small bowls containing his favorite chicken delicacies.

To determine the result, he was asked to choose one of three bowls: one adorned with the German flag, another with the St. Andrew’s cross, and the third with both together, in case of a tie.

Ludwig did not hesitate to go to the German bowl, his decision serving as a potential indicator of the winner of tonight’s match.

Ludwig the dachshund is seen sitting next to a plate containing a chicken delicacy, which he ate to choose his winner in the first match of Euro 2024 tonight.

Philipp Paulus, whose marketing company organized the event, said: “He trotted determinedly to the German bowl, so he firmly believes that the German team will win the first match against the Scottish team,” according to The times.

A local Bavarian radio station may ask Ludwig to continue his predictions if he manages to guess the outcome of Friday’s match.

Ludwig’s owner, Volker Hiddemann, added: ‘He really likes football and has great instincts. He is a very relaxed, even-tempered and thoughtful character, especially for a dachshund.’

The Bavarians hope their estimate is more accurate than that of their predecessor, Sisi, who chose Bayern Munich to beat Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final, which the Blues won on penalties.

Ludwig and Sisi are not the first animal oracles to attract widespread attention throughout Germany, as the country’s fascination with the practice came after the exploits of the Octopus Pablo, who lived in the Marine Life Center, located in the city. from Oberhausen, in the northwest of the country. .

Paul rose to prominence after correctly picking the winning team in four of Germany’s six matches at Euro 2008.

He then followed up with a 100% success rate for the German team in their seven matches at the 2010 World Cup and also correctly predicted that Spain would win the tournament.

The experiment worked by offering Paul two transparent boxes, each marked with a team flag and containing a mussel.

Paul the octopus rose to fame in 2010 after successfully predicting that Spain would win that year’s World Cup.

Orangutan oracle Walter, who lives at Dortmund Zoo, is seen setting up his spike ahead of tonight’s clash between Germany and Scotland.

Similar to Ludwig’s exploits, whoever opened first marked the winner.

As his fame grew with each correct prediction, a security guard was forced to stay outside his tank after receiving death threats from Argentine fans, after his country was defeated by Germany in the quarterfinals in 2010.

Since Paul’s exploits, zoos, farms and the media in Germany and other countries have tried to find animals that match Paul’s skills before major soccer tournaments.

While Ludwig’s estimates predicted an easy victory for Germany against Scotland, another psychic animal in Germany was not so sure.

Walter, a psychic orangutan at Dortmund Zoo, appeared to foresee the competition as a much closer affair after two buckets, one with a scarf from Germany and one with a scarf from Scotland, were placed in the ape’s enclosure on Thursday.

Zoo spokesman Marcel Stawinoga said: “Walter stopped in front of the buckets, and then he took a look at both of them and very strictly addressed the German bucket, so I think it must be a win for the German team against Scotland.

“But then it went to the Scottish cube, so it’s possible that the Scots are also very close,” he added, according to Sun.

Another example of astonishingly accurate animal predictions relating to the German team’s fortunes at major tournaments came during Euro 2012, when Emma the pig.

Emma, ​​a Mangalitsa pig from Freiburg in the south-west of the country, maintained a perfect record in Germany’s pre-match predictions at the tournament, as she even correctly guessed that the team would not advance to the final.

While many animal predictions have come from across Germany ahead of tonight’s opening match, one lion has predicted that England will draw their opening game of the tournament against Serbia on Sunday.

Rana, a male lion who lives at Cotswold Wildlife Park near Burford, Oxfordshire, examined photographs of the flags of both countries before jumping onto the window of his enclosure and placing a paw on each of them.

Unfortunately for this year’s European Championship host, they lost their 2012 semi-final 2-1 to Italy, who would be defeated by Spain 4-0 in that year’s final.

Although Rana predicted an outcome without hesitation, her partner, Kahna, did not attempt to guess and instead watched the former work from the comfort of her bed at the wildlife park.

The park’s carnivore keeper, James Welch, who looks after the cats, said Rana’s decision had been “pretty conclusive”.

He had to wake the lions a little earlier than usual so that a BBC Radio Oxford reporter could analyze the fate of the Three Lions before opening time.