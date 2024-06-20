Lucy Letby’s attempted murder trial claims ‘certain’ babies are capable of detaching themselves from their own breathing tubes

“Certain” babies are capable of detaching themselves from their own breathing tubes, a nurse has told Lucy Letby’s attempted murder trial.

Killer nurse Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of displacing a girl’s tube, which is said to have caused a sudden deterioration in her condition during a night shift in the neonatal unit from the Countess of Chester Hospital.

He is alleged to have struck when the baby’s designated nurse left the unit to inform his parents in the delivery room about their son’s well-being and a pending transfer to a specialized hospital due to his extreme prematurity.

Baby K was born less than two hours early, at 2:12 a.m. on February 17, 2016, at 25 weeks gestation and weighing 1 pound 8 ounces (692 g).

Consultant pediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram is said to have caught her “practically red-handed” when he entered the unit’s intensive care ward and said he saw Child K’s blood oxygen levels drop. on the monitor screens, but the alarms did not sound as they should have. .

He has told the jury that he saw “no evidence” that Letby had done anything to help Child K and that he did not hear any calls for help while sitting near a desk at the central nurses’ station.

On Thursday, Band 6 nurse Joanne Williams told the court she did not remember whether she asked a specific colleague to care for Child K while she was away, but three other registered nurses, including Letby, were on the night shift. and the practice was to work. As a team’.

His nursing notes recorded his departure from the unit at 3.30am, but he said he did not remember the exact time.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC asked: ‘What condition was (child K) in when you left, whatever time that was?’

Mrs Williams said: “I would have been stable to the point where it was acceptable for a 25 week baby… otherwise I wouldn’t have left.”

Mr Johnson said: “Would he have been away long?”

Mrs Williams said: “No, because I would have been very conscious to go back to (Child K) and support the rest of the nursing staff and the other babies on the unit.”

The door data recorded his re-entry into the unit at 3:47 a.m. when he said he could hear alarms going off from nursery one, the intensive care room.

Mr Johnson said: “Can you remember anything you saw when you arrived at Nursery One?”

Mrs Williams said: “It’s just that there were people in the room and alarms were going off.” I remember Dr Jayaram was in the room and Lucy too.’

Mr Johnson said: “Do you remember what Dr Jayaram or Lucy Letby were doing?”

Mrs Williams said: “No, not at that time.”

Johnson noted that her nursing notes from the night asked if the ET (endotracheal) tube had become dislodged.

He asked: ‘Was that the theory that worked at the time?’

Mrs Williams said: “If I had written that, then yes.”

Ben Myers KC, defending, asked the witness: ‘In your experience, is it possible for the tubes to slip or move?’

“Yes,” said Mrs. Williams.

Mr. Myers said, “And babies are able to dislodge their tubes, do you agree?”

Mrs Williams replied: “Certain babies, yes.”

Mr Myers said: “If they are active, will they be able to evict them?”

“Yes,” said Mrs. Williams.

Mr Myers said: ‘Was your initial recollection that Child K was active and an active baby can release a tube?’

“Yes,” he repeated.

Williams added that she “didn’t have much” experience at the time dealing with babies at 25 weeks gestation.

Myers drew attention to a witness statement made earlier by Williams in which he said he re-entered daycare one and recalled Dr. Jayaram asking, “What happened?” How did this happen? and she replied ‘I don’t know, she was with the parents.’

Mr Myers continued: “I was asking you who was in the room at the time the alarms went off, weren’t I?”

Mrs Williams said: “Yes, he did.”

Child K was taken to Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital later on February 17 and died there three days later, although the prosecution does not allege Letby caused her death.

Letby, of Hereford, denies a single charge of attempted murder.

The jury of six men and six women has been told that Letby was convicted at a trial last year of the murders of seven babies (five before February 2016) and the attempted murders of six other babies in the Countess of Chester between June 2015 and June. 2016.

A court order prohibits revealing the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.

Jurors were told that alarms on the intensive care room monitors could be paused for one-minute intervals or silenced, which typically occurred when medical staff were addressing an ongoing problem.

The trial was adjourned until Friday.