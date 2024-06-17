Love Island’s Maya Jama presents the show in an England shirt while Kate Beckinsale jumps in the air as they lead the stars celebrating England’s victory over Serbia at the Euros.

Kate Beckinsale joined the rest of England to celebrate her team’s victory over Serbia in their first match of the European Football Championship on Sunday.

The actress, 50, gathered a couple of friends in her Los Angeles to watch the team defeat their opponents 1-0 in the match that took place at the Arena AufSchalke.

Kate, like many other celebrities, tuned in to support her country and jumped into the air when Jude Bellingham scored England’s first and only goal in the 13th minute.

The English native filmed her reaction as they watched the moment Bellingham gave her team an early lead, while standing in a posh room in her apartment.

Kate and her friend sported custom English blouses, while she paired hers with a pair of silk shorts and a pair of towering black platform boots.

A couple of friends joined Kate to watch the game at home.

The two women later sang celebratory songs, including It’s Coming Home and Sweet Caroline.

An estimated 40,000 English fans were in Gelsenkirchen and nearby Essen and Dusseldorf for Sunday’s match, with around 300,000 expected to travel to Germany during the month-long tournament.

Among them were Mark Wright and Olly Murs, who embarked on an epic trip to Germany to watch England play their first match.

The former TOWIE star, 37, and the singer, 40, woke up at 5am to make the trip to the western city, meaning the singer missed his first Father’s Day.

They took to their social media to share the trip with their followers while posting funny videos singing in the car and even thinking that they had taken a wrong turn and were on their way to Amsterdam at some point.

Sharing a snap in his England shirt, Mark captioned his gridiron post: “We did it!”

The pair also revealed they had made a new football remix of Olly Heart’s hit Skips a Beat, inserting puns about football and some of the famous players’ names.

They also stood together after the match as Mark wrote: ‘What a day!! It ended with a win!’

They took to their social media to share the trip with their followers while posting fun videos singing in the car and getting ready to leave.

At one point they even ended up thinking that they had taken a wrong turn and were heading towards Amsterdam at some point.