Louis van Gaal, 72, offers optimistic but heartbreaking update on his prostate cancer, living with radiation and urine bags: ‘No one can see that I’m sick… I’m used to death’

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has offered a positive but heartbreaking update on his health, having revealed two years ago that he is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer.

The Dutchman, 72, has enjoyed a brilliant career on the bench for top European clubs including Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and United, and even managed the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while struggling against the disease.

Van Gaal resigned from his third spell as Netherlands coach after the tournament to focus on fighting his prostate cancer, which requires him to undergo radiation treatment and use a urine bag, and revealed last September that he would be a ” miracle” if he ever left. to the bathroom alone again.

Now, the manager is filming a documentary titled ‘Always Positive’ with the director of the National Cancer Research Center, María Blasco. The film, which premieres Wednesday, will serve to support cancer research.

In an interview with a Spanish media ASVan Gaal explained how he is dealing with the illness, gave an update on the treatment he is receiving and talked about being “accustomed to death” in his family.

When asked if prostate cancer had changed his outlook on life, Van Gaal said: “Not much, actually. Look, I come from a family where we are nine brothers. I’m the youngest. My father died. when I was 11 years old. He died at 53 years old.

‘My first wife died when I was 39. And all my brothers died too soon. I’m used to death. That’s why I know that death is part of life and you can face it.

“When I first heard I had cancer I said, ‘Okay, it’s not good news, but I better try to do something about it.’ Every human can react differently. That’s why I say, ‘Be yourself.'”

Despite living with prostate cancer and having just finished a grueling day of filming the documentary, the interviewer described Van Gaal as “spectacular.”

Van Gaal coached Manchester United between 2014 and 2016, lifting the FA Cup during his final season at Old Trafford.

He took a five-year break from management before returning to the Netherlands dugout in 2021.

The 72-year-old had battled the disease for more than a year before announcing the news publicly to the world and appeared to be in good health while leading his country.

“I’ve always looked very young, that’s the reason I look good,” he said, laughing. ‘My mother was dying and until the last moment she had her face like a flower. No one could see that she was sick. And I have the same problem. Or the same luck.

Van Gaal led the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup while battling prostate cancer

‘I have been living with the disease for just over three years, with radiation, hormone injections, operations, catheters and urine bags. It’s unbelievable, but I can handle it. I have achieved it, and I have been able to do it even working during the last World Cup.

“I even think that during the World Cup I did even better, because I had a goal. And with the cancer process it is the same as with the process of being a coach, you look for a goal. For me it was positive to address both things.”