Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan ‘UNFOLLOWING Simon Cowell on social media’ after he reveals his biggest regrets about directing One Direction

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan recently ‘unfollowed Simon Cowell’ on Instagram following his recent interview where he revealed his regret for leading One Direction.

The music mogul, 64, created the boy band, consisting of Harry Styles, 30, Zayn Malik, 31, Liam Payne, 30, Niall, 30, and Louis, 32, in 2010 on The X Factor.

Simon revealed that he regretted letting the band own the One Direction name, meaning he couldn’t continue their legacy after they split.

And according SunThe two stars have cut ties with their former boss just days after their interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast. Diary of a CEO issued.

At one point during the two-hour interview, Simon issued a stern statement to the boys and said he would take away their rights.

MailOnline has contacted Louis and Niall’s representatives for comment.

Simon signed the band to his Syco Music label after the show ended and they became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

However, in 2015 Zayn left to pursue solo music and the remaining members split for good a year later.

“My only regret is that I should have owned the name,” Simon said. ‘They own the name. I could have done an animation or something.

‘So if you’re listening to One Direction, I’ll buy it back from you!’

When asked by Steven if the pop stars each owned 20 percent of the name, Simon said he couldn’t remember the exact deal, but that new content, such as movies or television shows, related to the band couldn’t be approved without the consent of each member.

Simon is set to create a new competition this year to find the next big boy band as he believes none since have matched the success of One Direction.

And after admitting his regret over the One Direction name, he vowed not to make the same mistake again this time.

He said: ‘That was me being very naive. Next time I need to own the name.

Simon also revealed the first piece of advice he gave to Harry, Zayn, Niall, Liam and Louis as they embarked on their success.

Niall (left) and Liam (right) cut ties with their former boss just days after their interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast aired.

Simon signed the band to his Syco Music label after the show ended and they became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time (pictured February 2012).

“As soon as they appeared on the show, it was obvious they were going to be very successful,” he said. ‘They were the perfect group. They made a lot of money.

‘I told them to never complain about the paparazzi because they are going to take pictures of you, to not complain about the invasion of privacy because people will always want to take a picture with you, to not complain about the long hours.

‘I told them that if any of the above was going to be a problem, to do something else because all of this will happen. I told them about the grueling schedule: it comes with the territory. If it comes with that, you’ll lose a lot of privacy.’

He added: “If you want to be an accountant, you won’t have any of these problems, but it won’t be as fun.”

On Tuesday Simon He was seen putting up a giant billboard with his own face in a bid to generate publicity for his new show..

The music mogul surprised passers-by in London when he erected the giant billboard to kick off his nationwide search for the next big boy band.

Dressed in dungarees, the chief judge I set to work with a bucket and brush in hand.

He left Londoners shocked when he proceeded to smooth out a giant poster of his own face alongside the words ‘Simon needs you’. Looking for future megastars for a new boyband. There is no waste of time.’

In March, it was revealed that filming was believed to have already begun in the UK in association with production company Box To Box Films.

Sources said Sun that Simon was in a bidding war after first launching the show, with Apple and Prime Video also eager to get on board.

However, they said he then moved into talks with Netflix and was ready to sign a big deal, and had already joined a PR firm to prepare to announce the show in the coming weeks.