Lottie Moss’s new boyfriend: The model is dating Evan Campbell as the couple attend the Outcast launch in Mayfair

Lottie Moss stepped out with her new boyfriend Evan Campbell as the pair attended the launch of clothing brand Outcast in Isabel Mayfair on Thursday.

The Onlyfans star, 26, looked incredible for the event as she donned a dark blue Desert Heat maxi dress from Outcast.

Lottie, Kate Moss’s younger half-sister, was all smiles as she arrived at the venue alongside Evan.

Her new boyfriend was wearing a black jacket and matching pants and also sported a striking tattoo on his neck.

However, he shielded his face from the cameras as he and Lottie made their entrance.

Lottie Moss stepped out with her new boyfriend Evan Campbell as the pair attended the launch of clothing brand Outcast in Isabel Mayfair on Thursday.

The Onlyfans star, 26, looked incredible for the event as she donned a dark blue Desert Heat maxi dress from Outcast.

Lottie’s garment featured a cutout detail along the chest and showed off the model’s incredible figure.

Styling her blonde locks into an updo, Lottie also showed off her array of arm tattoos as she let loose with her friends.

Adding height to her figure with a pair of heels, the stunner completed her look for the night with a pair of gold hoops.

Lottie was joined at the launch by Love Island stars Georgia Harrison, Gabby Allen, Kady McDermott and Samira Mighty.

Before her romance with Evan, Lottie enjoyed a fling with Love Island star Adam Collard after they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.

The couple had been seeing where their relationship was going since it began to blossom on the show.

But after spending three nights in bed together, Lottie seemed to have developed many more feelings than he did.

During an awkward brunch where Adam’s previous date arrived, she revealed that he told her that “things are nothing but physical with Lottie.”

Lottie’s garment featured a cutout detail along the chest and showed off the model’s incredible figure.

Styling her blonde locks into an updo, Lottie also showed off her array of arm tattoos as she let loose with her pals (pictured with Love Island star Gabby Allen).

Gabby Allen (right) was all smiles as she posed for a photo with fellow Love Islander Georgia Harrison (left)

Disgusted, Lottie was left furious after hearing what Adam had said, as they spent the night together and called each other “every day.”

Adam was then asked to choose who he wanted to go on another date with between Jasmine, Autumn and Lottie during the tense brunch.

After choosing Autumn to date, Lottie remained calm and composed, but said she was “furious” about her choice.

She said: “Of course I don’t agree with Adam going on another date, I’m furious.”

“There is rage filling my soul, but I can’t act angry right now, I can’t give him that satisfaction.”

Lottie decided not to go on another date because she wanted a “fresh start” and threw shade at Adam by saying she wanted “someone more grown up.”

As the brunch unfolded and co-star Chloe Burrows went to talk to Lottie, the couple realized how “embarrassing” Adam had been and Lottie’s anger began to surface.

Before her romance with Evan, Lottie enjoyed a fling with Love Island star Adam Collard after they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.

During an awkward brunch where Adam’s previous date arrived, she revealed that he told her that “things are nothing but physical with Lottie.”

Disgusted, Lottie was left furious after hearing what Adam had said, as they spent the night together and called each other “every day.”

She said, ‘That’s a fucking take.’ I can’t even look at it.

‘You (speaking to Adam) clearly don’t give a damn. You’ve been calling me every day and now you’re taking her to a date instead of me.

‘Are we really going to do that now? You can fuck off now.’

“I shouldn’t be surprised because this is your behavior.”

When Adam quickly apologized to escape the awkward situation in front of his date Autumn, Lottie said she didn’t accept his apology.

At the end of the episode, viewers saw Lottie storm out of the restaurant, telling Autumn, “You got it, I’m so glad I got away from that.”