Lottie Moss, 26, and Elle MacPherson, 60, bring the glamor in daring sheer dresses while attending the second Raffaello Summer Day in Berlin.

Lottie Moss and Elle MacPherson brought glamor in sheer dresses as they attended the second Raffaello Summer Day in Berlin on Tuesday.

The OnlyFans star, 26, set pulses racing when she went braless in a sheer, shimmery ballgown.

She flaunted her statuesque figure as her stunning garment featured an open panel on the sides and a daringly high slit down the center of her legs.

To add inches to her incredible figure, Kate Moss’ younger sister Lottie slipped on a pair of classic black suede heels.

Elle, 60, was a vision dressed in red as she attended the glitzy event.

Behind was Australian model Elle, 60, a vision dressed in red as she stepped out at the glitzy event.

The blonde beauty put on an age-defying display as she wore a floor-length sheer paneled dress that featured long sleeves and a high neck.

Keeping her look on-trend, she accessorized it with a pair of ’90s-inspired black tinted sunglasses.

Elle completed her look with a shiny metallic clutch and a chunky chrome necklace.

By evening, Lottie’s face tattoo was visibly faded after she began removing it.

The drunk blonde beauty got the word ‘Lover’ tattooed under her eye in Bali in December 2022.

Lottie had previously defended the tattoo, explaining that it was her way of expressing herself after years of “being so controlled.”

So did she and that represented the fact that she is now ‘free’.

She finished her stunning look with a beachy hairstyle as she styled her blonde locks into some loose waves.

Elle completed her look with a shiny metallic clutch, a chunky chrome necklace, and matching bracelets.

But on Wednesday, Lottie visited celebrity-approved tattoo removal clinic NAAMA Studios for her first session to have several of her tattoos removed after regretting them.

She shared a photo of herself sitting in the chair and wearing a pair of goggles while having some of her tattoos lasered off.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: “Thank you for inviting me to my first tattoo removal session @naamastudios. If you regret any of your tattoos like me but are afraid to remove them due to pain, I 100% recommend (sic) this place. ” The process is almost painless and super fast!’

Explaining why he was having much of his collection removed, he continued: “I’m on an ATM tattoo removal journey, a lot of my tattoos I either don’t like or they just don’t align with me anymore so thank you @naamastudios by Helping me remove them painlessly and quickly!’

By evening, Lottie’s face tattoo was visibly faded after she began removing the tattoo from her face.