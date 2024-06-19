LORD ASHCROFT: It’s not Conservative policies that people don’t like… it’s the Conservative party

A woman in one of my focus groups last week said that if she had nothing to go on except the leaflets arriving at her door, and if these had no party logos, she would probably vote Conservative.

In fact, this was not intended to be done, which says something about the value of the manifestos that have consumed the interest of the political class over the past week.

Very occasionally, a political promise will capture the public’s imagination or backfire so badly that it torpedoes the campaign of whoever proposed it. But, more often than not, political platforms only serve to amplify what people already thought about the parties.

Although people often claim to have read all the manifestos before making a decision (if you think politicians tell lies, you should listen to the voters), in reality they will pick up the occasional fragment, which they will see through the prism of opinions they already have. they hold up

This was amply demonstrated in my last survey, in which we asked respondents what they thought of various policies, but only half of them were told which manifesto they had taken them from.

In almost all cases, policies were rated as more popular (or less unpopular) when people were not told which party supported them.

For example, support for a new Help to Buy scheme and the removal of stamp duty for first-time buyers up to £425,000 increases by 15 points when the Conservative Party’s name is removed, and raising the income tax threshold at £20,000 it is 23 points. bigger when people don’t know it comes from Reform UK.

The effect also applies to Labor and the Liberal Democrats. In other words, people’s opinions on policies depend on parties as much as the other way around.

This is especially bad news for conservatives, as it reveals how little they can do to change their fortunes. I found that the average probability of those who voted Conservative in 2019 returning to the party on July 4 had fallen again since last week, to just 37 in 100.

Only 7 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters – let alone others – say they are satisfied with the current Government.

If we look at those who say they are more likely to vote for a particular party than not, we find that Labor is well ahead at 43 per cent and Reform UK is level with the Conservatives at 18 per cent. each.

As the day of reckoning approaches, the Conservatives will be tempted to take shots at Labor and Keir Starmer.

Voters won’t take the Conservatives at their word about anything, much less the qualities of their opponents, but they already have many doubts about the likely new regime.

Only one in three expect the Labor Party to bring more stability and competition to government, reduce NHS waiting times or improve public services.

Fewer than three in ten anticipate more jobs, opportunity and prosperity or more manageable costs of living. And fewer than one in six think there will be stricter immigration controls or a tougher approach to crime.

Many have concerns, including runaway spending, debt, and especially taxes. Rishi Sunak’s claim of a £2,000 tax rise under the Labor government remains the only memorable point from the first televised debate, and few believe any tax rise will be limited to what has already been declared.

Although Starmer has widened his personal lead over Sunak, almost half still say they don’t know who would do the best job as prime minister. In my groups, unsure voters say he seems indecisive and vague about his plans.

Some are also wondering about the fact that five years ago Starmer campaigned to place Jeremy Corbyn in the No. 10 position. Opinion was divided as to whether the Labor leader is more left-wing than he now claims (which voters Labor leanings are much more likely to think). would be a good thing) or if he didn’t support Corbyn as strongly as he said at the time.

(Maybe it would be helpful if he talked about his father being a toolmaker. Just a thought.)

But it seems unlikely that these points will affect the situation much. I found that of those who said they would prefer a Labor government, only 37 per cent said they thought Starmer and his party would do a good job governing Britain.

A larger number (46 per cent) said Labor would probably not do a good job, but could hardly be worse than what we have now.

The Conservatives’ latest appeal to the country is to keep the Labor majority within reasonable proportions and avoid giving Starmer a blank cheque.

Listening to voters in competitive seats across the country, I find this resonates with some people, but they are divided. Among 2019 Conservatives who say they are unlikely to vote for the party this time, four in ten want enough Conservatives left in Parliament to form a strong opposition and hold the government to account.

But a fraction more agree that conservatives “need a big defeat to get the message.”