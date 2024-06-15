LIZ JONES: Turns out men aren’t totally useless.

I need to retract last week’s column slightly. You know, the one where I wrote that ‘men are useless’. The illustration was of the large shiny mailbox that David failed to fit in the middle of the door while he drilled it “by eye.”

Before he left for London, I was complaining that my Miele vacuum cleaner wasn’t working. I have since changed the filters and put in a new fuse (first time ever), all to no avail. Dead.

Two days later, David texted me: “I hope this relieves some of your stress.” I thought, ‘What is he talking about?’ But he didn’t answer. A few minutes later, a man (he turned out to be a neighbor, but he had never met him) knocked on the door. He was carrying a big box and seemed really upset.

“Are you Liz Jones?”

‘Hey. Yeah.’ Since I have complex PTSD, I thought I was going to get arrested.

“This was delivered to my address.”

I stared at the label: sure enough, the address was completely wrong. I opened it and inside was a new vacuum cleaner, David’s. I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed because it wasn’t… a Miele. I texted him to thank him. He responded that it’s cheap, but maybe someone local can repair the Miele.

As I explore the Vicarage further I discover that all the beautiful Georgian windows, bar two, have been painted and closed and the cords on the sashes are broken or missing. I called an expert and he promised to come around 5pm. Tired of waiting, I walked to the local pub, mainly to see what it was like.

The pub was open; Something of a miracle given that most places in the countryside are usually closed. The flower shop is open as often as during a total solar eclipse. I sat down with a glass of wine (they don’t serve food).

Going to a bar or restaurant alone is completely normal for me, because I have always traveled for work. I can’t understand why some women find it awkward or embarrassing: my phone is so much more interesting than a monosyllabic lump that finds fault with the menu, orders a drink they’ll never serve (“Do you have pastis?”) and makes me pay the check.

That is, until a man sitting at the bar suddenly shouted at me: ‘Why are you wearing wellies?’ I tried to ignore him, I thought about making a gesture that he was deaf, but he insisted, so I told him: “I just got off my horse,

I have dogs.

Him: “But it’s not raining.”

I felt like asking him why he’s a regular at the bar and why he weighs over 25 kilos, but I just ignored him. In London, no one would bat an eye if you turned up in a bustle and a top hat with a squirrel on a leash.

I told David that the window expert turned out not to show up and that he would only be able to start restoring the windows in August anyway. “I will do them,” he said.

‘Is there a chisel in your new toolbox?’

To be honest, I didn’t open it, so I did and took a look.

‘No.’

Sandpaper, waxed cord for the windows, and a chisel arrive in the next few days. The neighbor is now not only angry, but also seems quite tired. It’s a revelation that someone can do something for me without being paid huge sums of money.

It had never happened before. I wonder why it’s being so helpful. In the past, I never felt worthy of any support.

Now I do. If someone wants to be in my life, they have to earn that right.

