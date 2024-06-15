Living near a Waitrose may increase the value of your home, but you’ll also pay a ‘fancy premium’ to shop there, analysis reveals

Living near a Waitrose may increase the value of your home, but you’ll also pay a “posh premium” to shop there.

Customers pay up to 40 per cent more for branded products in store than at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, research shows.

A basket of branded items bought at Waitrose was found to cost almost £9 more than exactly the same products at other supermarkets. The hamper included 20 household items, totaling £72.16 at Waitrose.

The average total across the big four retailers was £63.33.

Waitrose shoppers found paying an average of 44p more per item (file photo)

The investigation, carried out by the Mail, compared the cost of items such as Heinz baked beans, Hovis bread and Fairy dishwashing liquid.

The biggest price difference was a large box of Persil non-organic washing powder which cost £7.50 in the other supermarkets and 40 per cent more in Waitrose at £10.50.

James Daley, of Fairer Finance.com, said: ‘Everyone knows Waitrose is more expensive than its competitors, but its loyal shoppers might be surprised to discover how much more expensive it is.

“People find it difficult to compare how much their weekly shopping basket might cost elsewhere, so most people get into the habit of sticking with what they are used to.”

The investigation, carried out by the Mail, compared the cost of items such as Heinz baked beans, Hovis bread and Fairy dishwashing liquid, across the five supermarkets. The products were the same size and were not part of multi-buy offers. Only the full retail price was taken into account and not the prices available to loyalty cardholders.

Waitrose shoppers were found to be paying an average of 44p more per item. A 350g packet of Cathedral City mature cheddar costs £4.25 at Waitrose. But it was £3.50 at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s and just £2.75 at Morrisons.

A Waitrose spokesperson said customers enjoyed its wide range of own-brand products and highly rated customer service (file photo).

Only two Waitrose products out of the 20 items cost less than the Big Four average price.

A Waitrose spokesperson said customers enjoyed its wide range of own-brand products and highly rated customer service.

The spokesperson added: “This research is not representative of the prices of our entire range of branded products, which are competitive and often cheaper than other supermarkets.”

On the positive side, previous research has found that living near a Waitrose can increase house prices by up to £36,000.