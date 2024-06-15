Liverpool fans condemn SHOCKING Hillsborough insults by Taylor Swift fans, as the American superstar ends her three-day stint at Anfield on her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s fans’ reaction to a jibe following her recent appearance at Anfield on her Eras Tour has caused shock and amazement among Liverpool fans.

The attached image showed a palm with what appeared to be dried blood.

A torrent of abuse from users on the social media platform followed, including several references to the Hillsborough disaster.

One user wrote: “Margaret Thatched was right about you “people” before adding a series of inflammatory comments, including the message “you are savages too” that accompanied a photo of fans during the tragedy.

Liverpool fans have reacted with shock at the shocking escalation and several have reflected on the surprising sequence of events.

“Taylor Swift fans who don’t understand Twitter football humor and mentioning Hillsborough was NOT on my 2024 bingo card. I won’t lie to you,” wrote one user on X.

Another said: ‘Woke up to Taylor Swift fans making comments and posting pictures from Hillsborough… Honestly what the fuck is wrong with people?’ The independent panel’s findings reveal the true events of that day and the scale of the cover-up that followed.

‘In addition to the initial verdicts being overturned to confirm that those who lost their lives were unlawfully killed, this has been known for years, so it surely cannot be due to a lack of education about what happened.

“It seems more like sheer ignorance to keep trying to score with comments that you know are false, but are said anyway just because someone wants to score and make fun of Liverpool fans. It shows how twisted people are.

A third said: “Taylor Swift fans are now resorting to posting photos from Hillsborough because they can’t take a joke.” Truly the lowest subclass of people.

“Sorry, but how come Taylor Swift fans started using Hillsborough as a comeback because some guy posted a joke photo that’s been on Twitter for years?” She wrote a fourth.

Earlier on Saturday, Swift thanked her fans for braving the rain all day and breaking the all-time attendance record at Anfield as she began her three-day stint in Liverpool.

The American superstar thanked his vocal fan base on Thursday during The Eras Tour.

The Reds’ iconic stadium was transformed into a sea of ​​pink and red after many devoted Swift fans waited for hours in plastic ponchos to protect themselves from the bad weather.

The American superstar began performing in front of a crowd of 53,000 at 7pm tonight after a performance by the band Paramore.

Fans from all over the world flocked to Merseyside, soaking up the atmosphere, including an art tour around the city, and purchasing pre-show merchandise from stalls located just outside Anfield.

Their descent to Merseyside was perhaps the spark of the conflict which has resulted in unpleasant scenes. Chants of tragedy have marred English football matches last season.

Vile insults were heard about Hillsborough during Manchester United and Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final in March. It was a high-profile example of fans mocking their opponents by mocking major disasters such as Hillsborough, Heysel, Munich and Bradford Fire.

Chants about the Hillsborough disaster were heard at the match between Manchester United and Liverpool in March.

Manchester United fan James White was suspended for wearing this shirt at Wembley last year.

Nottingham Forest fans at Anfield in April last year with a banner calling for respect for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Other songs refer to individual tragedies, such as the death of striker Emiliano Salah in a plane crash, or private losses of players, coaches or fans, even extending to the death of children like Bradley Lowery, a Sunderland cancer victim.

New guidelines from the Crown Prosecution Service mean that singing about tragedies can be classified as a criminal offense under the Public Order Act 1986, which prohibits behavior in public that intentionally causes “alarm or distress”.