LISTEN To The Lucy Letby Trial: Baby K – ‘The Mother’s Story’, where Baby K’s mother told the jury about her daughter’s tragically short four-day life.

In this episode, Caroline and Liz listen to the mother’s story. That’s Baby K’s mother, who told the jury not only about her daughter’s four-day short life, but also about her excitement when she first found out she was pregnant.

She also told the court how she and her husband took photographs with their daughter, just half an hour after nurse Lucy Letby allegedly tried to kill her.

Lucy Letby denies the charge and her defense lawyer has already told the court that Baby K was so premature she was clinically fragile. Both prosecution and defense lawyers say evidence from the consultant who claims to have caught Lucy Letby “practically red-handed” will be the key to the case.

