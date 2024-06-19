LISTEN The trial of Lucy Letby: Baby K, where the ‘key witness’ in the case, Dr Ravi Jayaram, tells the jury he caught Letby ‘practically red-handed’.

Episode guide:

In this episode, Caroline and Liz take evidence from Dr. Ravi Jayaram, who told the jury that he caught Lucy Letby “pretty much red-handed” when she was allegedly trying to kill Baby K. He says she walked into the nursery 1 and found the baby collapsing, but the ventilator alarms were not sounding and Lucy Letby was standing nearby doing nothing. She said today that she did not call the police because she feared retaliation from hospital administrators.

The jury has already been told that Dr Jayaram is the key witness in the case and their verdict will ultimately depend on whether they believe him or not.

Lucy Letby denies trying to murder Baby K, who was a little girl born 15 weeks early.

More about The Judgment:

The trial takes listeners behind the headlines and into the courtrooms of some of the world’s most important criminal cases. We’ll take you into the courtroom to bring you the details as evidence unfolds, examine key moments, and conduct exclusive interviews with detectives, victims, and experts.

Listen to The Lucy Letby Trial: Baby K, wherever you get your podcasts.

VOTE for The Trial at the British Podcast Awards!

VOTE NOW for by clicking here to visit the British Podcast Awards website

Enjoying the test? Vote for us in the British Podcast Awards’ Listeners’ Choice Awards!

This category is decided by public vote and we ask everyone to vote for The Judgment.

Simply head to the British Podcast Awards website to cast your vote now.