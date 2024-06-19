LISTEN: The trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Hung jury, now what? We spoke to a media law expert about what will happen now to the accused

Episode guide:

In this episode, Caroline and Jack bring you the conclusion of the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, which ended with the jury being dismissed.

They discuss what this means for the defendants and speak to media law expert David Banks about what happens next.

Warning: This podcast references court proceedings detailing the death and alleged abuse of a child.

Follow the evidence as the jury hears it, in twice-weekly reports from broadcaster and journalist Caroline Cheetham, alongside journalist Jack Hardy.

More about the podcast The Judgment

The Mail’s award-winning podcast series ‘The Trial’ is available wherever you get your podcasts

The trial takes listeners behind the headlines and into the courtrooms of some of the world’s most important criminal cases. We’ll take you into the courtroom to bring you the details as evidence unfolds, examine key moments, and conduct exclusive interviews with detectives, victims, and experts.

The first series, ‘The Trial of Lucy Letby’, received more than 13 million downloads. The second season focused on the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Irish teacher.

The third season followed the murder case of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old teenager.

