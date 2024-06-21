LISTEN: In today’s EUROS DAILY, how can England solve their midfield problems? Is Declan Rice a victim of what’s happening around him?

Much has been made of Gareth Southgate’s post-match comments about England’s problems replacing Kalvin Phillips, with the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment failing.

Southgate has struggled to find a replacement for Phillips since the Manchester City midfielder fell out of form, and another man is now likely to be on trial for the Three Lions’ final group match against Slovenia.

Declan Rice, however, struggled mightily against Denmark. The Arsenal man was off the pace, but could those around him be the problem?

According to Mail Sport’s Mike Keegan in the latest episode of ‘It’s All Kicking Off!’, there is a simple way to fix the midfield that just isn’t working so far, despite Jude Bellingham’s goal against Serbia.

There’s also a clamor to see an open player who hasn’t taken the field yet, with frustrations like the lack of functionality evident in the latest episode of the podcast.

At the end of the day, there is agreement that the decision to play Alexander-Arnold in midfield in the first two games was strange and certainly should not be seen again.

