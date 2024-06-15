Lip reader reveals adorable comment George made to Princess Kate during state carriage procession

A lip reader has revealed the adorable comment Prince George made to Princess Kate during the Trooping the Color procession.

The 10-year-old looked bewildered as he rode in a carriage alongside his mother and younger siblings Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, as they watched the gathered crowd of thousands of royal fans along the shopping centre.

George commented to his mother Kate Middleton, 42, “everyone looks very happy,” lip reader Juliet Sullivan told MailOnline, before greeting onlookers who had gathered to wish King Charles a happy birthday. .

Today was the Princess of Wales’s first public appearance in months, as she has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February.

The royals were on hand to ensure their children could enjoy the family day to celebrate their grandfather’s birthday; Their presence meant that they did not have to travel to the palace without an adult in their carriage.

Prince George of Wales watches the crowd of royal fans gathered along the shopping center during the Trooping the Color procession.

Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales salute during Trooping the Color

Kate smiles as she accompanies her children in a carriage during today’s procession (pictured left to right: Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte)

The Princess of Wales was also later seen speaking to Louis on a balcony at the Horse Guards parade in another adorable exchange.

Prince Louis was seen playing with a curtain cord as he asked his mother: “Do you know how they do this, Mum?”

Juliet revealed that the King also seemed enamored of the event, commenting: “Look at this!” Marvelous! “So colorful” as she rode in the carriage with Queen Camilla.

Prince William participated in the parade on horseback, while his children appeared with their mother in a carriage.

Kate’s presence will no doubt be reassuring for young people as they watch the flight from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where Prince Louis covered his ears to block out the noise in 2022.

After the Princess of Wales’s carriage arrived at Buckingham Palace, she and her family stepped out showing off their outfits.

Before her appearance, the princess wrote a touching personal message thanking the public for their support following her cancer diagnosis and revealing that she hopes to attend the traditional ceremonial day.

Prince Louis was seen playing with a curtain cord as he asked his mother: “Do you know how they do this, Mum?”

The Princess of Wales talks to Prince Louis as they watch Trooping the Color today

The Queen looked resplendent in a pale blue suit and matching hat, while Kate looked cheerful in a coordinated white ensemble.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel down The Mall to the Trooping the Color ceremony

Britain’s King Charles arrives for the Trooping the Color parade honoring his official birthday

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, perform at the Horse Guards Parade

In March, the princess revealed that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease and that her treatment is ongoing and will continue for several months.

While he will not be returning to his public duties full-time, he revealed that he is now feeling well enough to undertake a small number of public engagements in the coming months.

To celebrate the news, Kensington Palace has also released a stunning new portrait of the princess taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous, which shows her looking good and in a reflective mood.

In her message, the princess says she has been “blown away” by all the kind messages of support and encouragement she has received in recent months.

“It has truly made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times,” she wrote.

Poignantly he reveals that he is making “good progress” but adds: As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.’

Beaming Princess Charlotte couldn’t help but smile as she appeared alongside her brother Prince George at today’s Trooping the Colour.

Another photo of the popular young prince showed him grimacing as he headed to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis (left) grimaces at the crowd while Princess Charlotte (right) looks regal as they join the parade.

Kate arrives with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Horse Guards Parade today

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate at Trooping The Color today

He added: ‘My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved with school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home.

‘I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all those who have so bravely shared their stories with me.’

The princess first announced that she had cancer on March 22.

The Princess of Wales leaves Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color in London today

The Princess of Wales leaves Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color in London today

In a very moving video statement, recorded in Windsor, he revealed that he had been diagnosed after serious abdominal surgery in January and was already receiving “preventive” chemotherapy.

In a deeply personal, unprecedented and emotional video message filmed just two days earlier, Catherine revealed that the news had been a “huge shock” and that she and William “have been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.” for the good of our young family.’

“It’s taken us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them, and reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” she said.

‘As I have told you; I’m doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and peace of mind. As has the love, support and kindness that many of you have shown. It means a lot to both of us.

Kensington Palace said at the time that it would not share details about what type of cancer the princess has or what stage of cancer she is in and asked people not to speculate.

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said it was not cancerous. In March they confirmed again that this was the case and that no test had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, postoperative tests later revealed that cancer “had been present.”

A week ago, the royal apologized for missing a key rehearsal for the event and wrote a letter to the Irish Guards, saying: “I hope to be able to represent you all very soon.”