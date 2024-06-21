Lions lick their wounds: Jude Bellingham is comforted by his father, mother and younger brother in the stands after pundits said he “couldn’t put one foot in front of the other” on a difficult night for England.

When the final whistle signaled a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark last night, there was only one place England star Jude Bellingham wanted to be.

The down-to-earth midfield maestro made his way to the stands, clad in a dark blue England hoodie, to embrace his mother, Denise, whom he calls his ‘Queen’.

The mother-son duo share a flat in Madrid’s La Finca, where she cooks, makes his bed and often takes the soccer megastar to training.

The 20-year-old was then seen hugging his father, former West Midlands Police officer Mark, before turning to his younger brother Jobe, 18, and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

With Jude now playing for Madrid and Jobe playing for Sunderland in the Championship, Mr and Mrs Bellingham have lived in different countries for several years while their two sons make waves in football.

Bellingham has previously spoken about his family’s devotion to him and his football career – they have been seen arriving at stadiums up to five hours early in case Jude needs them before kick-off.

And last night was exactly when your support was needed.

Experts were scathing of Bellingham’s performance with one saying he “couldn’t put one foot in front of the other.”

Another suggested he “struggled to prevail” in England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The draw must have been especially tough for Bellingham, who was crowned Man of the Match in England’s first match against Serbia, in which he scored the winning goal.

But this time England were described as “fatigued”, “lifeless” and “lukewarm” in their second Group C match in Frankfurt, Germany.

The disappointing performance left Jude and other members of Southgate’s team seeking solace from relatives in the stands.

Harry Kane was pictured hugging his wife Katie Goodland after the match in Frankfurt yesterday, while Conor Gallagher shared a few quiet words with teammate Aine May Kennedy.

Jude, left, with his mother Denise, father Mark and younger brother Jobe Bellingham, on vacation in July 2021.

Jude’s mother Denise, father Mark and brother Jobe arrived at Wembley five hours early for the Champions League final, eating chips and a burger like any other fan.

Jude Bellingham celebrated his Champions League victory with his family on the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

Jude and his mother remained on the Wembley pitch long after the final whistle of this month’s Champions League final.

Jude with his family after signing for Real Madrid

More than 1,000 kilometers separate Jude’s Real Madrid from Jobe’s Sunderland, but his parents strive to stay between them

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden during yesterday’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark

England fans in the stands during the Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena yesterday

Harry Kane with his wife Katie Goodland in the stands after yesterday’s match in Frankfurt

Conor Gallagher talks to his teammate Aine May Kennedy after England’s draw with Denmark

After the match, Southgate admitted that England were struggling to cope with the pressure.

“Look, clearly, we’re disappointed with the two performances we’ve had,” said the much-maligned England manager, who has to refocus on Tuesday’s final group game against Slovenia.

‘We have to look at it in depth and find some solutions to address the problems we have. Over the next few days we will spend a lot of time doing this.

‘We know that the level has to be higher, we know that the level can be higher.

‘Perhaps most importantly, we have to accept the environment we find ourselves in and the expectations that surround us. We are going to have to walk towards that challenge.

‘At the moment we are falling a little short of that. Ultimately, that is my responsibility. I am the manager and I have to guide this group in the best way possible.

‘To achieve extraordinary things, you have to go through difficult times. Today was undoubtedly a difficult moment, especially towards the end of the game.

“But England have never won consecutive qualifying games (to start the Euros), I was told yesterday, so there is a reason for that and we were hoping to write a different story today.” We have not achieved that.

“We understand what this will mean over the next few days, but we have to stay calm within the group and find good solutions to improve it.”

The Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena between England and Denmark yesterday

England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during yesterday’s match in Frankfurt.

Morten Hjulmand scores for Denmark as Jordan Pickford dives during yesterday’s match

Prince William watches from the stands during England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark yesterday.

England players pose for a team group photo before yesterday’s match in Frankfurt.

Harry Kane also admitted England were “struggling” after being booed off the field.

“I think we are struggling both with the ball and without it,” Kane, who was replaced by Ollie Watkins in the second half, told BBC One.

“I think that the pressure in both games has not been adequate and with the ball it has not been good enough. Everyone is falling a little below their levels.

“It was tough out there, but we’re calm. It wasn’t our best game, but we got a point.”