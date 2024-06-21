Leggy Gillian McKeith, 64, makes her entrance in a giant bow, sheer leotard and wedges while attending the ASA Foundation Glitter Gala.

He is not afraid to make an entrance.

And Gillian McKeith made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the ASA Foundation Glitter Gala in London on Thursday night.

The Scottish TV personality, 64, appeared to come dressed in a giant pink Helluvagirl bow as she wrapped herself in the sparkly fabric.

Showing plenty of skin, the star put on a leggy display in a daring black leotard that showed off beneath the eye-catching bow.

Gillian completed the ensemble with brown wedge sandals and added a matching pink bag and a pink lip to tie the bizarre look together.

Gillian McKeith, 64, made an entrance with a huge pink bow as she put on a VERY leggy display in a black lace leotard for the ASA Foundation Glitter Gala in London on Thursday night.

The Scottish TV personality appeared to come dressed in a giant pink bow as she wrapped herself in the sparkly fabric and added some brown wedge sandals as she arrived alongside her daughter Afton.

The star was joined by her daughter Afton, who also opted for a very daring ensemble from Nominal London as she posed up a storm in a sheer midi dress.

Afton, 24, went braless in a black mesh swimsuit with a silver wave print.

Flaunting her ample cleavage from the front, the actress turned around to reveal her barely-there red string thong while showing off her bare derriere.

Afton completed her look with white strappy heels while her brunette locks were pulled back into a high ponytail.

The couple joined presenters Kate Garraway and Lizzie Cundy at the annual event which raises awareness for the Autoimmune Support & Awareness foundation.

Gillian and Afton’s exit comes after the star’s eldest daughter, Skylar, announced her pregnancy while attending her sister Afton’s fashion show in London earlier this month.

Skylar, 29, who is expecting her second child, proudly debuted her burgeoning baby bump at the event in a chic pink dress and tweed cardigan.

The lawyer, who unlike her 64-year-old dietitian mother, avoids the public eye, lovingly cradled her belly as she supported her sister.

Afton, 24, also opted for a very daring ensemble as she posed up a storm in a sheer midi dress.

Afton completed her look with white strappy heels while her brunette locks were pulled back into a high ponytail.

The couple joined presenters Kate Garraway and Lizzie Cundy at the annual event which raises awareness for the Autoimmune Support & Awareness foundation.

Meanwhile, her younger brother put on a leggy display in a tweed ensemble that included a smart jacket and skimpy shorts.

Dancer Afton later showed off her stunning figure as she took to the catwalk at the St John’s Wood High Street Festival before attracting even more attention when she dropped into the splits.

Gillian shares both daughters with her husband, American lawyer Howard Magaziner, after they met during their studies in their native Scotland.

Afton has previously claimed that she once had an affair with David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn.

The stunner said she dated the now-aspiring chef when she was younger, but added that she no longer “keeps up” with what he does.

Afton also recounted how he had an awkward encounter with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz at a Los Angeles supermarket.

She said Sun: ‘I didn’t see anything about their wedding. I don’t really keep up with what she does.

Gillian and Afton’s exit comes after the star’s eldest daughter, Skylar, announced her pregnancy while attending her sister Afton’s fashion show in London earlier this month.

“But I actually ran into him not long ago in Los Angeles, at my local supermarket, Erewhon, and her too. It was extremely awkward.

‘You know, they seem good. I wish you the best. I hope they have a really long and happy marriage.”

Their affair reportedly occurred between Brooklyn’s relationships with Madison Beer and Chloe Grace Moretz.

A source said The star at the time: “The romance didn’t last long, but Afton definitely developed feelings for Brooklyn.”

MailOnline contacted Brooklyn representatives for comment at the time.