Legendary former Daily Mail boxing correspondent Peter Moss dies at 95

The brilliant former Daily Mail boxing correspondent Peter Moss has died at the age of 95.
Peter worked for the Daily Mail for 37 years, joining in April 1954, before retiring in 1991.
In addition to boxing, he also worked in the Daily Mail office as an accomplished sports news editor who always inspired his reporters.
His funeral will be held on July 4.
