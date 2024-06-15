Leak at Barry chemical plant prompts huge emergency services response, residents ordered to ‘close windows’

A leak at the Barry chemical plant in south Wales sparked a huge emergency services response with residents ordered to “close their windows”.

South Wales Police were called to reports of a chemical leak at around 4.30pm this afternoon at Dow Corning in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Fire and Rescue also attended the scene with several teams, before issuing the statement for people in the Dinas Powys, Sully and Penarth areas to keep their windows closed as a “precautionary measure”.

On social media, images of the plant appeared to show a “white cloud” surrounding the site.

The site has now been given the go-ahead as the force thanked residents for their co-operation.

UPDATE Dow Corning, Barry has now made it ALL CLEAR. We would like to thank the residents of the area for their cooperation. — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) June 15, 2024

About 630 people are known to currently work at the facility, which has been producing silicone since 1952.

Dow Corning, an international chemical company, has plants in Barry and Manchester, but the Barry plant is the largest silicone manufacturing operation outside the US.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "Please note that there has been a chemical leak at Dow Corning in Barry and residents in the Dinas Powys, Sully and Penarth areas are advised to close doors and windows as precautionary measure while the matter is resolved."