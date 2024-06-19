Leah Croucher used martial arts skills to try to defend herself when she was sexually assaulted by a convicted child sex offender who killed a 19-year-old girl and then dismembered her body, an inquest heard.

Teenager Leah Croucher attempted to defend herself using martial arts against a convicted child sex offender who sexually assaulted and killed her before dismembering her body, an investigation has heard.

Leah, who had been missing for almost four years, was found dead in the loft of a house almost four years after she went missing on February 15, 2019, while walking to work in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

The 19-year-old was later discovered in the loft of a home just 10 minutes away on October 10, 2022, after a maintenance man went to investigate the cause of the bad smell.

A police superintendent revealed that renowned martial arts expert Leah was believed to have attempted to defend herself after being sexually assaulted by Neil Maxwell.

Maxwell, 49, had a “predilection for young women” and was being pursued by police at the time Leah disappeared. Officers even received a tip about Maxwell, but concluded there was no link between him and Leah.

Neil Maxwell, 49, was a convicted child sex offender who committed suicide shortly after Leah’s death in 2019.

Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard police had carried out an “unprecedented” investigation in the Thames Valley area.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told the inquest that the investigation had involved searching 3,500 houses, carrying out 1,500 lines of inquiry, examining 1,200 documents, 1,600 messages and taking 500 statements.

Maxwell’s name emerged in May 2019 after a member of the public called with information, but officers concluded there was no link between him and Leah, DSI Brown said.

But on Monday, October 10, 2022, the investigation finally found Leah after receiving a call from a man doing maintenance work.

“He was attempting to eradicate an odor from the property, which led him to the loft area where he discovered what he thought were human remains,” DSI Brown said.

The owners of the “normal” four-bedroom semi-detached house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, were living abroad and using the property as a holiday home, but had not returned since the Covid pandemic broke out in early 2020, the officer said. .

Tom Osborne, chief coroner for Milton Keynes, told the inquest: “Whoever had placed the body in the loft had taken steps to try to remove certain limbs.” They were in plastic bags.

Leah was seen on CCTV footage on the morning she was last seen before disappearing without a trace.

Leah was identified from dental records and a post-mortem examination and a specialist bone pathologist was unable to determine the cause of death.

The court heard that Maxwell, who had been at the property and, as a maintenance man, was the only person who had the keys, was found dead elsewhere in Milton Keynes in 2019.

He had committed suicide and died by hanging.

DSI Brown said he was “absolutely” sure Maxwell had killed Leah and said he would have pushed for the Crown Prosecution Service to charge him with murder or manslaughter if he had been alive.

He was a criminal who had a predilection for young women and, sometimes, older women. He would make them suffer some type of sexual violence. He was a repeat offender.”

Responding to questions from a lawyer for Leah’s family, DSI Brown said the investigation had taken into account that the young woman was an internationally recognized martial arts black belt.

“I think it’s likely that this was an unjustified sexual attack on Leah and because of her martial arts ability, she reacted and basically I think she would have defended herself.” “That may have aggravated the situation.”

Leah’s father was a taekwondo instructor and the 19-year-old was so talented in the sport that she had competed internationally.

Thames Valley Police had carried out an extensive search for Leah and numerous requests for information had been made by her parents and a £5,000 reward had been offered for anything that might lead to her being found.

His distraught brother had even committed suicide after revealing that he was struggling to cope with his disappearance.

Leah’s remains were found three years later in the attic of a vacant house in Milton Keynes where Maxwell worked as a handyman, which she may have passed on her way to work.

Maxwell had been on the run from police in connection with a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell in November 2018.

The investigation found Maxwell was missing and “unfindable” for three months after an allegation was made against him on November 29, 2018.

Maxwell stopped using his phone in December 2018 and police contacted his family, including his mother, in an effort to locate him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Joseph Kidman told the inquest there were 1,975 sex offenders in the area they were searching for, and Maxwell was registered as a level one sex offender.

Maxwell had received a two-year community order at the magistrates’ court for a sexual offense in February 2018 and was on probation.

It also emerged that there were other allegations against Maxwell that had not been pursued and that he had not attended courses.

Maxwell had said on parole that he worked as a handyman for Kuwaiti families in the area, but was known to be “dishonest with authorities about who he associated with and what he was doing,” a lawyer for Leah’s family said in the investigation. .

The inquest heard that P Ashton, who was involved in tracking Maxwell, had raised “serious concerns” to his superiors about the lack of communication authorities had with Maxwell, who had last been visited by police in April 2018. and had since been placed on probation.

DCSI Kidman said: “I think there is a case where it could have been handled at level 2, particularly after the 2018 conviction.” I’m not sure what would have turned out differently than what we have now.

“There were several occasions where a risk assessment could have been changed, but I don’t know if that would have resulted in them pursuing it at that time.”

The investigation found there were “extensive” attempts to arrest Maxwell since December 2018, but the search intensified after Maxwell contacted his mother to inform her he planned to end his life, which he ultimately did.

Thames Valley Police had said three people had reported possible sightings of Leah Croucher near Lake Furzton later in the morning on the day she disappeared.

Ms Croucher’s family made emotional pleas to the public and a £5,000 reward was offered for any information leading to her being found.

The officer in charge of the search, Chief Inspector Neil Kentish, said during the search that his officers had “never dealt with a case like this before”, adding that it was “extremely rare for someone to disappear without a trace”.

Leah’s disappearance became a double tragedy when her brother, Haydon Croucher, committed suicide after telling a therapist that he was having a hard time coping with his sister’s disappearance.

Haydon, 24, was found in his Bletchley flat on November 14, 2019. He was rushed to hospital, where he died two days later.

The devoted brother had attempted to carry out his own investigation into Leah’s disappearance, and even ended up in court after threatening her ex-boyfriend, whom he wrongly blamed for the disappearance.

Judge Francis Sheridan had called the case “a true tragedy”, adding: “You and your family are entitled to and deserve everyone’s utmost sympathy because Leah has disappeared.”

