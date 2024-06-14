Leader of French conservative party Les Republicains fired for trying to forge an electoral alliance with Marine Le Pen’s far-right group, after locking himself in his party headquarters amid a rebellion by his colleagues.

Chaos has engulfed the French conservative political party Les Republicains as the party’s president was fired for attempting to forge an alliance with Marine Le Pen and barricading himself in its headquarters.

France’s political parties have been on the brink of collapse, after President Emmanuel Macron called early elections on Sunday, following a dismal result during last weekend’s European Union elections.

Senior members of the party have announced that they would expel Eric Ciotti from the party, after he tried to reach an agreement with the far-right National Rally party, which obtained 31.4% of the votes.

But the party’s leadership is currently in dispute, as Ciotti still refuses to resign.

He was seen barricaded at the party’s headquarters in Paris on Wednesday, as his internal rivals attempted to officially expel him from the party.

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the world on Sunday by calling early parliamentary elections in response to the victory of the far-right National Rally in the EU Parliament elections.

Anger from those he once considered his allies came after he announced on French television on Tuesday night that the party would accept an alliance with Le Pen.

In doing so, the conservative politician broke the long-standing cordon sanitaire in French politics: an agreement among the main moderate parties that they will never work with the far right.

Responding to calls for his resignation, Ciotti yesterday locked himself in the party’s Paris headquarters, supposedly to prevent a meeting of senior officials where he was expected to be fired.

In X, Mr. Ciotti stated that he had closed the doors “after receiving threats.”

Party bigwigs have since announced that Mr. Ciotti is no longer president and has been expelled from Les Republicains. But a defiant Mr Ciotti has refused to resign

Ciotti so angered his party that high-ranking members went to X to demand that he resign over the matter. Among them the senator of Les Republicains and president of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher (in the photo), who stated that he could never accept a pact with the National Rally.

A confrontation took place outside where members of the media and Les Republican MPs gathered.

Speaking to television crews in front of the deputy, Aurélien Pradié even stated that the party would call the emergency services to access the office.

He said: ‘We live in a democracy. People who lock themselves in his office and say “I’ll never come out.” That is not possible.’

Eventually, the party’s control over the headquarters was reestablished when Annie Genevard, secretary general of Les Republicains, arrived with a spare key to open the door, ending the extraordinary crisis.

The implosion of Les Republicains follows opinion polls published today that suggest Le Pen’s far-right anti-immigration party could lead the elections on June 30 and July 7, but without enough seats to win an absolute majority and govern by If only.

Left-wing parties have forged an alliance between moderate and far-left parties. Meanwhile, President Macron has called for a broad coalition of centrist parties to come together to fight the far right.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal met with his ministers and allies on Thursday to work on his own platform and headed to northern France to begin his campaign.

He said: ‘I see many French people worried that extremes could rule the country.

“We must convince them that we must choose our own path, which is a progressive, republican, democratic and social path.”