‘Lazy’ son who stabbed his teacher parents to death can now spend the £1.5m he inherited from them when he is released from jail

A “lazy” son who stabbed his teacher parents to death for telling him to get a job and inherited their £1.5million estate has been released from jail.

Serial ‘liar’ Daniel Dighton, 35, stabbed former director Barry, 61, and Elizabeth Dighton, 60, to death at the house he shared with them in Campden Road, south Croydon, on the 30th. September 2009.

Dighton was acquitted of the murder of the respected prep school teachers, but in 2010 an Old Bailey jury found him guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 11 to 1, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was told he would have to serve a minimum sentence of 15 years and would only be released if he was no longer considered a danger.

MailOnline can reveal the Parole Board recommended the release of Dighton, now 49, in September 2023. It was his second parole hearing.

Murdered couple Barry and Elizabeth Dighton were found by a neighbor after hearing screams coming from the house.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a Parole Board panel has ordered the release of Daniel Dighton following an oral hearing.

‘Parole Board decisions focus solely on the risk a prisoner could pose to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

‘A panel will carefully examine a wide range of evidence, including details of the original crime and any evidence of behavioral change, as well as exploring the harm caused and the impact the crime has had on victims.

‘Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports before an oral hearing.

‘At the hearing, testimonies from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials who supervise the offender in prison, as well as personal statements from the victim may be presented.

‘Typically, the prisoner and witnesses are questioned at length during the hearing, which often lasts a full day or more.

‘Parole reviews are carried out thoroughly and with great care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.’

Barry was headteacher of Elmhurst Boys’ School in Croydon until his retirement in 2006.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Dighton was released on license on October 19, 2023. He has served just 13 years in prison for the double murder and some time on remand.

A number of restrictions will be imposed on you, including living in approved accommodation and an approved list of people you can contact.

A spokesperson for HM Prison and Probation Service said: ‘The decision to release Daniel Dighton was made by the independent Parole Board after a thorough risk assessment. He is now subject to probation supervision and may be recalled to prison if he breaches the strict conditions of his license.

The Evening Standard reported in April 2012 that Dighton would inherit his parents’ £1.5 million fortune as the sole beneficiary because he was convicted of manslaughter and not murder.

Under criminal law, if he had been convicted of murder, he would have been automatically barred from inheriting, but the lesser charge left the door open for him to claim the money when he was released from prison.

The Old Bailey was told that Dighton was a source of anxiety for his family because he “had no drive and spent his days lazing around the house and his nights drinking”.

His parents had to lock up his cash to prevent him from taking it, the jury was told. After his murder, police found a note that said, “Please don’t drink any more of our drinks.”

Crispin Aylett QC, prosecuting, said Dighton was hungover on the day of the murders because he had arrived home late after a drinking session which ended at a strip club.

Her parents spent the last morning shopping in preparation for a family trip to their French vacation home in Normandy.

“They came back around lunchtime to find their lazy son still in bed with a hangover,” Mr Aylett said.

‘A fight broke out, probably the sort of argument one would perhaps expect to have with a teenager, let alone a 35-year-old man.

‘Armed with two knives, the accused stabbed his parents to death in an attack of brutal ferocity. He stabbed his father four times. Her mother took the brunt of it: she was stabbed more than 20 times.

A neighbor heard her screams and called the police.

They found Mr. Dighton slumped in an armchair and Mrs. Dighton lying on the living room floor. They were both dead.

Dighton, an only child, was discovered in the attic, where he was finishing a cigarette.

During his arrest, Dighton allegedly said, “It’s just an argument that got out of control.” I don’t normally lose my rag like that. I wish I could go back in time.

Dighton later told a psychologist that he lost control when his mother allegedly called him an idiot.

As he attacked her, Mrs Dighton shouted at him to stop.

He said: “I shouted something at her and she said: ‘What are you doing, Danny?’ I love you”.

The court heard that he had lived with his parents all his life, except for a brief period in a flat they had bought him in an attempt to make him more independent.

Dighton got his first job as an assistant caretaker at Elmhurst Boys’ School in Croydon, south London, where his father was headteacher until his retirement in 2006. He was promoted to teaching assistant, but resigned in July 2009 after getting a position in Thailand.

That job fell through and, unable to admit it to his friends at The Folly pub in Croydon, Dighton sent them text messages pretending he was working abroad.

He returned four weeks later, claimed his mother had died, and invited friends to her “funeral.”

They organized a collection for a wreath and approached all the churches in the area in a failed attempt to attend the funeral, the court heard.

Dighton later met them at the Folly and told them that the funeral had gone off without incident.

He said he was returning to Thailand and a few days later sent a fake text message to a friend telling him it was “80 degrees and he was going to see his girlfriend.” A fortnight later, Dighton returned to the pub and told his friends that the job had not worked out.

To maintain the appearance of living abroad, he used fake tan.

A prosecution psychiatrist described Dighton as a pathological liar. At no time did he tell his friends from the pub that he lived with his parents.

Judge Timothy Pontius told him: ‘This was a truly horrible act of savagery.

‘Yours was always a loving and very united family.

“Your parents were loving, generous and caring.”