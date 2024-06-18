Lawns and order: Cheating landscape gardener jailed after charging frail pensioner £42,000 for patch of artificial grass

A landscape gardener has been jailed after charging a frail pensioner a staggering £42,000 for a patch of artificial grass.

Police investigating Michael Gorman discovered he had attempted to pocket more than £40,000 in profits from artificial grass.

Gorman gained the trust of elderly Roy Wilcox over several months and persuaded him to do gardening work at his house, for which the landscaper would charge him upwards of tens of thousands of pounds.

The 47-year-old charged his elderly client a whopping £42,000 to install artificial grass in his garden, when in reality the job was worth less than £2,000.

A judge heard that Gorman’s pensioner fraud took place over several months, between November 2021 and April 2022, after Wilcox initially approached the defendant in November 2021.

Landscape gardener Michael Gorman (pictured) charged pensioner Roy Wilcox more than £40,000 for a piece of fake artificial grass

Pictured: The fake artificial grass Gorman installed, for which he charged £42,000 – far more than the £1,880.70 it was estimated to have cost him.

Prosecutor Amber Athill told the judge that Gorman, of Star Hill, Hook, Hampshire, charged Mr Wilcox £12,500 for concrete paving in his garden in Caversham, near Reading.

An expert later calculated that Gorman’s work was actually worth £4,068, meaning he had overcharged the pensioner by more than £8,000.

On 8 April 2022, Mr Wilcox gave the defendant a check for £500 which was the deposit for the installation of artificial grass.

The judge heard that Gorman had written in his notebook a quote for this work which amounted to £2,300, but this quote was never communicated to Mr Wilcox.

Gorman installed artificial grass in Mr Wilcox’s garden on April 19, 2022 and told the elderly man he was owed £42,000 for his work.

Mrs Athill, who brought the charge on behalf of Reading Borough Council, said: “Although Mr Wilcox thought the price was high, he trusted the defendant and wrote a check for the full amount.”

An expert later calculated that the artificial turf installation was only worth £1,880.70, meaning Gorman had knowingly overcharged the elderly pensioner by around £40,000.

Gorman never warned the victim what the price would be and never provided her with a receipt.

Mr Wilcox, who has since passed away, provided a statement which was read in court today/yesterday (Friday).

He said: “I wanted to do it and I thought I was dealing with a reputable builder.”

‘I trusted him to give me a fair price as I didn’t know the going price for the job.

“I didn’t know or have any way to check whether the cost was reasonable or not, so I trusted him and paid it.”

The expected loss exceeded £49,000, while the actual loss to the victim was £8,932 after Mr Wilcox’s bank intervened and stopped the payment.

Gorman’s defense attorney said his business was suffering when he decided to take advantage of Wilcox.

Francesca Kolar, Gorman’s defense attorney, said: “The absolute tragedy in this case… is that Mr. Gorman himself is vulnerable and has taken advantage of a more vulnerable person for financial gain.” That is the absolute tragedy in this case.

‘Mr Gorman was not running a successful landscaping business, so he decided to take a big advantage over Mr Wilcox.

“Mr. Gorman has had a very difficult life – a difficult childhood due to severe epilepsy.”

Judge Kirsty Real said: “He (Mr Wilcox) wanted the work done and there is no evidence he was pressured to do it.”

‘What is indisputable is the deliberate attack on a vulnerable victim. It’s obvious he was older and there must have been some planning.

“However, this crime is so serious that only custody can be justified.”

Judge Real sentenced Gorman to 32 months in prison for the main fraud charge. For two other counts of fraud, Gorman received prison sentences of nine and 24 months, to run concurrently.

Two charges relating to Gorman’s request for £900 to remove some small trees and £1,400 for a new fence were ordered filed.