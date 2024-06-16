Lauryn Goodman dresses the kids in dad Kyle Walker’s No. 2 jersey to play soccer in the park as England take on Serbia in their Euro 2024 match.

Lauryn Goodman dressed her children in their father Kyle Walker’s No. 2 jersey ahead of England’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Sunday.

The influencer, 33, became embroiled in a paternity scandal earlier this year when it emerged that the footballer, 34, had fathered her ten-month-old daughter while married to Annie Kilner, 32.

Lauryn enjoyed a game of football with her son Kariro, four, and daughter, known only by her initials KW, in a park in Sussex.

Sources previously claimed that the reality TV personality had already booked tickets to watch the Three Lions group’s third match; However, a source later told MailOnline that Lauryn was never invited to attend the match.

Spending some time outdoors, the children wore full England uniforms with the name ‘Daddy’ on the back, to show their support.

Lauryn Goodman, 32, dressed her children in their father Kyle Walker’s No. 2 jersey ahead of England’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Sunday.

Spending some time outdoors, the children wore full England uniforms with the name ‘Daddy’ on the back, to show their support.

Lauryn dressed casually for the family day, wearing a black cardigan with baggy jeans and sandals.

Earlier this week, Kyle responded to claims that he invited his ex Lauryn to watch England’s third Euro 2024 group stage match.

Sources previously claimed the reality star had already booked tickets to watch the Three Lions’ third group match against Slovenia later this month.

However, a source close to Kyle told MailOnline that Lauryn was never invited to attend the match and that he is solely focused on helping England secure their first victory of the tournament.

The source added that Kyle’s wife, Annie Kilner, will travel to Germany with their children to support him in England’s first group match against Serbia.

The source said: “Kyle is locked into the England camp and ready to play for the country.” He wants to make the fans proud, especially now that he has been named Vice Captain.

‘Annie will be bringing the boys to the game, they have supported Kyle in his career since day one and are looking forward to seeing him and joining him on the field.

‘Kyle categorically did not invite Lauryn or anyone in her family to the game. His narrative is simply false.”

The influencer was embroiled in a paternity scandal earlier this year when it emerged that the footballer, 34, had fathered her ten-month-old daughter while married to Annie Kilner.

Lauryn enjoyed a game of football with her son Kariro, four, and her daughter, known only by her initials KW, in a park in Sussex.

She looked every inch the doting mother as she played with her children in the park.

Sources previously claimed that the reality TV personality had booked tickets to watch the Three Lions group’s third match, however a source later told MailOnline that Lauryn was never invited.

Lauryn dressed casually for the family day, wearing a black cardigan with baggy jeans and sandals.

She pulled her hair into a practical high ponytail and protected her eyes with sunglasses.

They added: “Of course she’s free to enjoy the games, just like the rest of the country, but it really has nothing to do with Kyle or his family.”

Annie is due to leave on a £30,000 private jet with her four children on Saturday to watch England take on Serbia.

A source previously claimed that Lauryn was planning to invite a camera crew to film her upcoming reality show about life as a WAG, and was planning to take her son to the third and final England group match.

The influencer was reportedly preparing to fly for the match against Slovenia, in Cologne, on June 25.

The source said Sun on Sunday: ‘Lauryn really thinks Kyle will want her son to be there.

‘They have given him tickets and flights have been arranged so he can travel.

“Kairo shouldn’t have to watch his dad play for his country from a TV in England – he deserves to be there.”

A spokesman for Kyle said: “Kyle is very focused on the games ahead to give the team the best possible chance of taking home the trophy in front of the millions of fans watching, including his wife and children.”

“He won’t be distracted by any off-field activities.”

Lauryn had a brief fling with Kyle in 2019 before having a son the following year named Kairo. It was conceived while Walker was temporarily separating from Annie, then his long-time girlfriend.

In November 2021, Annie and Kyle, who started dating in school, got back together and got married.

But in October 2022 he slept with Lauryn again, while he was in London seeking treatment for a groin strain. She had her second child, a daughter, in the summer of 2023.

In an original interview that revealed the name of the father of her second child, Lauryn said she was the one who wanted everything to be public.

“I didn’t want (Kyle and Annie) to break up or cause harm, but it had to come out for everyone’s sake,” he said then, explaining that he had Facetimed Annie in December of last year. and showed him the DNA test of her daughter.

Lauryn claimed that she and Kyle had had a long relationship and that Kyle had been leading a double life, pitting the two women against each other.

Earlier this week, Kyle responded to claims that he invited his ex Lauryn to watch England’s third Euro 2024 group stage match.

The source said: ‘Kyle categorically did not invite Lauryn or anyone in his family to the game. His narrative is simply false’

The source added that Kyle’s wife, Annie Kilner, will travel to Germany with their children to support him in England’s first group match against Serbia (pictured December 2023).

The source said: “Kyle is locked into the England camp and ready to play for the country.” He wants to make the fans proud, especially now that he has been named Vice Captain.

They added that after being named England vice-captain, Kyle is focused on helping England secure their first victory of the tournament.

A source previously claimed that Lauryn was planning to invite a camera crew to film her upcoming reality show about life as a WAG.

Kyle’s response, in an interview with The sun on Sunday, was to call Annie his soulmate and desperately ask her to forgive him. She spoke sadly of “idiotic choices and decisions.”

He also claimed that he had only slept with Lauryn twice and that both infidelities resulted in a baby. He said: ‘There was no relationship. That’s something Lauryn could never say.

“We’ve never gone out to eat, we’ve never gone to the movies. Being in a relationship with someone… would she even know how many sugars I have in my coffee, if I have sugars at all? She couldn’t tell you.