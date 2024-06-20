Lauryn Goodman cradles her 4-year-old son Kairo in her arms as she takes him to see her father Kyle Walker at the European Championship in Frankfurt.

Lauryn Goodman enjoyed a family day out with her son Kairo as she took him to watch his father Kyle Walker play in the Euros on Thursday.

The influencer, 33, attended England’s match against Denmark at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lauryn cut a casual figure for the outing as she sported a cream-colored jacket over a white blouse that she paired with tan cargo pants.

Combing her brunette locks into a ponytail, the beauty also wore a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Media personality Lauryn was carrying four-year-old Kairo, waving an England flag, when she arrived at the stadium.

Along with Kairo, it emerged earlier this year that Kyle, 24, had also fathered Lauryn’s 10-month-old daughter while married to Annie Kilner, 32.

Annie was also present at the Euros on Friday and was seen watching the game from the stands.

Annie has apparently vowed “not to play happy families” with her husband in Germany while he plays for the England team in the tournament.

Instead, the WAG have opted for £35,000 return flights on a private jet, to get to each match rather than staying in the country for the entire match.

On Sunday, Annie was seen sitting in the stands with Kyle, 34, after the Three Lions’ 1-0 win against Serbia during their first tournament so far.

One of Annie and Kyle’s children wore a No. 2 jersey, Kyle’s number, with “dad” in place of the defender’s name.

A source told MailOnline: “Annie flew to Germany to support Kyle and the team and will continue to do so.

“The England games are on the nation’s mind and Annie and the boys back the boys and want as little distraction as possible off the pitch to give the boy the best chance of taking the trophy home.

Lauryn completed her look for the day with a pair of silver hoops.

“She doesn’t pay much attention to the noise surrounding her and her husband’s marriage and is working privately with Kyle to fix the office presentation issues.

“Being in the public eye is something they understand because of Kyle’s role in football, so she keeps going, always with her kids at the forefront.”

Annie shares sons Rezon, two months, Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five, with Kyle.

Relations between Annie and Kyle are said to be at an all-time low and the pair barely speak.

In an effort to reconcile their differences, the Manchester City and England footballer temporarily returned to live in the family home in Cheshire.

Before the tournament began, Kyle was back in a £20,000-a-month mansion he rented nearby when his marriage initially collapsed earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Annie and Kyle said: “Annie will be at the Euros supporting Kyle and the whole team, as she and the children have always done.”

‘There are currently no travel or accommodation plans, but she will prioritize the well-being of her young family to ensure a smooth experience.

‘The comments about her and Kyle’s marriage are purely speculative. The couple respectfully requests privacy as they continue to navigate their personal matters, always keeping their children at the forefront.’

Lauryn had a brief fling with Kyle in 2019 before having a son the following year named Kairo. It was conceived while Kyle was temporarily separating from Annie, then his long-time girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Lauryn is said to be in talks to appear on the upcoming E4 series of Celebs Go Dating.

The star is reportedly being inundated with TV offers as fans are curious to know “what all the fuss is about” and is already filming a reality show about WAGs.

A friend of Lauryn told MailOnline: ‘Lauryn has had many television offers that she is considering and wants to end this circus with Kyle.

“There’s a lot of interest in Lauryn as a person, since Kyle kept coming back to her, people want to see what all the fuss is about.”

Meanwhile, another source said Mirror: ‘Lauryn’s participation in the program is a great step and shows Kyle and what happened with them is already a thing of the past. She looks forward to the dating aspect.

“Lauren is excited to go on the show and just wants to have fun, but if she can meet a new man on the TV show or a potential boyfriend, that will be a bonus.”

If the schedule goes ahead, filming would take place later this summer.