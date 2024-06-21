Lauryn Goodman breaks her silence after attending the England match in Frankfurt with her son Kairo, while Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner also cheered from the stands.

Lauryn Goodman broke her silence after attending the England vs Denmark match in Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The influencer, 33, cheered on the father of her two children, Kyle Walker, while the wife of the England vice-captain, Annie Kilner, also supported from the stands.

Lauryn became embroiled in a paternity scandal earlier this year when it emerged that the footballer, 34, had fathered her ten-month-old daughter while married to Annie, 32.

And now she has defended her decision to take her four-year-old son Kairo to the match as she took to her Instagram Story to share that she had a great day.

She wrote: ‘@kairowalker honestly had the best day. That’s all that matters’.

Lauryn received support from her fans for taking her son to the game, as one of them sent a direct message that read: “I’m so proud of you for going to that game… he’s the one who did wrong, not you.” …I wish I was as strong as you.’

As well as sharing Kairo and a ten-month-old daughter with Lauryn, Kyle is also father to children Rezon, two months, Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five, who he shares with Annie.

And although Annie, her brood, and Lauryn were present at the game, luckily they were sitting in opposite sides of the court.

Annie sat with other WAGs to support her husband, while Lauryn sat in a separate stand with her grandfather.

Shortly before the match, she was seen outside the Deutsche Bank Park stadium with Kairo, who He was wearing a replica of the England shirt with his father’s number on the back, along with the word “Dad”.

It will have been the closest he and Kyle have been in a few months.

Lauryn arrived in Frankfurt under her own power on Wednesday morning.

Annie, who travels in and out for matches rather than staying in Germany, flew to Frankfurt with some of her fellow footballers’ mates on a £35,000 private jet from Manchester Airport.

She was accompanied by her three eldest children as she attended the game against Serbia on Sunday.

Annie was accompanied by her three oldest children, Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five.

The two women have been at odds for several years after the Manchester City star had a relationship with Lauryn while he was with Annie and it emerged that Kairo was his son.

In December, the fallout reignited when Annie learned that Kyle had fathered another of Lauryn’s children, a girl.

After yesterday’s game, Walker approached Annie and her children.

But far from being a joyful reconciliation, it seemed that neither of them were in the mood to play happy families.

One onlooker said: ‘It seemed a bit tense between them.

“Although the outcome was not ideal, you would have thought they would have been a little happier, at least for their children.”

Among the brighter looking WAGs were Megan Davison, the wife of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Aine Kennedy, who is dating Conor Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Lauryn is said to be in talks to appear on the upcoming series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating following her fling with Kyle.

She is reportedly being inundated with TV offers as fans are curious to know “what all the fuss is about” and is already filming a reality show about WAGs.

A friend of Lauryn told MailOnline: “Lauryn has had many TV offers she is considering and wants to end this circus with Kyle.”

“There’s a lot of interest in Lauryn as a person, since Kyle kept coming back to her, people want to see what all the fuss is about.”