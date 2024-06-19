Laurence Fox announces he is ENGAGED to conspiracy theorist podcaster Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Barker, a year after splitting from his ex-fiancée, just weeks before the couple tied the knot.

Laurence Fox announced his engagement to his podcaster girlfriend Liz Barker today, teasing his followers that he’s “hitting.”

The actor-turned-politician shared a post titled “some personal news”, which showed Ms Barker wearing a wedding ring.

Fox confirmed her engagement to MailOnline, saying: “Yes, congratulations are in order. It was a few weeks ago. She declined to comment further, saying she wanted to keep things “calm and personal.”

It comes a year after the Reclamation Party leader dramatically split from his fiancée Arabella Fleetwood Neagle just weeks before they were expected to tie the knot.

The former Lewis star, 46, was married to actress Billie Piper for eight years before divorcing in 2016. They met in 2006 while working on the play Treats and married a year later before having two children, Winston and Eugene.

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Barker describes herself on Instagram as a model, stuntwoman and stuntwoman. She was born in the United States but now lives in the United Kingdom.

He appears regularly on Elite Thinking Club, a fringe ‘critical thinking’ podcast that bills itself as a ‘show dedicated to critical thinking’ but broadcasts wild conspiracy theories, including the idea that Princess Diana was murdered on the Queen’s orders. .

When asked in an episode about the theory of evolution if humans are descended from apes, he responded: “I think that’s what we’re made to believe and that’s what we should believe (sic), but I don’t think that’s the case.” “. No. I think we come from a different race.

Barker also claimed that financier Epstein was murdered after Prince Andrew’s interview on Newsnight, but Epstein died in August 2019, three months before the Duke of York’s excruciating interview with Emily Maitlis took place.

In March 2021, he appeared to suggest that the 9/11 attacks had “gray areas” of unanswered questions, making apparent references to a theory popular among conspirators that heat from jet fuel could not have melted the steel construction. of the World Trade Center.

He also described the 1969 moon landings as a “big lie” and called climate change a “smokescreen.”

Barker was photographed holding hands with Fox as he entered the High Court for a defamation trial last year against two drag queens whom he called “paedophiles.” He was eventually ordered to pay £90,000 in damages.

The couple was photographed together at a “global freedom rally” and in election campaigns ahead of the Uxbridge by-election in July, where Fox lost his deposit after winning just 714 votes.

