Latest sighting of three children who went missing after day out in Thorpe Park: CCTV shows 14-year-old girl and seven- and nine-year-old boy in flower shop ‘asking for directions to train station’ as police fear have “traveled to London”

This is the last known sighting of three children who went missing after a day in Thorpe Park.

The two girls and a boy were captured on CCTV at a flower shop in Chertsey after entering to ask how to get to the nearest train station.

The three, identified as Khandi, Malik and Amelia, seemed calm when they spoke with owner Sam Williams at his store.

CCTV captured Khandi, 14, speaking to staff while Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, wandered around the House of Flowers store. The two youngest children are related.

The footage is timed at 3:50 p.m. The children were reported missing three hours later.

Sam said: ‘They came to ask how to get to Chertsey train station, which made me think they weren’t local.

“They didn’t seem to be in a hurry or panic. The older girl was the only one who spoke and before long they left and left the store to the right, heading towards the train station.

Jess Gibelli, 26, who worked in the shop, added: “The older girl asked how to get to Abbots Way and then to the train station.

“They seemed very happy, but since they asked for directions, they probably weren’t from around here.”

Despite Surrey Police announcing they were carrying out a major search for the children, they had not spoken to Sam or collected CCTV.

CCTV footage from the store appears to show the older girl, dressed in a white tank top, gray leggings and black sandals, walking in with her phone in her hand. She has black-framed glasses and wears a tiara on her head.

She is followed by the second, younger girl, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and her blonde hair in a ponytail.

Last of all comes the young man, who wears a long-sleeved shirt with green, white and blue stripes. While the older girl talks to the store clerk, he and the younger girl look around the store.

They all leave together at the end of the clip, as they can be heard talking to each other as they walk out the door of the store.

Surrey Police have released few details about the missing children or who reported them missing.

It is believed the trio may have traveled to London. Pictured: Archive image of Thorpe Park.

They are assumed to be from the London area as police said they were understood to be heading in that direction.

Police say the trio may have traveled to London after they were last seen leaving the park at around 3.17pm.

Khandi is described as a girl with a slim build who is 160cm tall.

She is black and was wearing black or gray jogging pants, a white blouse, white sneakers, black-framed glasses, and several bracelets on each wrist.

Amelia is a slim European girl who is 110 cm tall and was wearing gray jogging pants, a gray long-sleeved t-shirt with the word “Believe” written on it, and white sneakers.

And Malik is a boy who is also thin and 110 cm tall, who was wearing black jogging pants, black sneakers and a green long-sleeved shirt with stripes.

Trains leave Chertsey to London Waterloo approximately twice an hour, with the journey taking an average of 51 minutes.

Appealing for help, Surrey Police said: “We are appealing for help to find three missing children, who were last seen yesterday afternoon (June 17).

‘Officers are currently searching for Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, who were reported missing shortly after 7pm after a day out at Thorpe Park in Chertsey.

‘Khandi is described as female, black, 160cm tall, of slim build and was wearing black or gray jogging pants, a white blouse, white trainers, black-framed glasses and multiple bracelets on each wrist.

‘Amelia is described as a female, European, 110cm tall, of slim build and wearing gray jogging pants, a gray long-sleeved T-shirt with the word ‘Believe’ written on it and white trainers.

‘Malik is described as a male, European, 110cm tall, of slim build and wearing black jogging pants, black trainers and a long-sleeved green striped t-shirt.

‘The two youngest children are related.

‘The three were last seen leaving the park towards Staines town center at around 3.17pm. It is believed they may have traveled to London.

‘If you have seen these three children, or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact us quoting PR/4524.’

A spokesperson for Thorpe Park said: “As soon as our staff were alerted that three children had gone missing after a day in the park, they immediately implemented well-rehearsed safety procedures.”

‘The team worked closely with Surrey Police and CCTV footage confirmed that the children had left the attraction and were heading towards Staines. We continue to support the local police.”