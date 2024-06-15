Landowner who felled protected forest in ‘devastating’ loss to environment fined just £1,500

A landowner who felled a protected forest in an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty has been fined just £1,500.

Jeff Lane, 73, caused a “devastating loss” to the environment in what Natural Resources Wales described as the worst case of illegal tree felling they have seen for 30 years.

Lane will have to pay an £11,000 confiscation order after felling forest in Wales with enough wood to fill 17 articulated lorries.

At the first proceeds of crime hearing in relation to illegal tree felling in the UK, the total value of the benefit to Lane was £78,614.

Aerial photographs were shown of the eight hectares of native, wet woodland in Gower, Swansea, cleared in 2019.

Lane was found guilty of felling trees without a license and failing to comply with a replanting notice for trees he felled in 2019. He subsequently lost his appeal against both convictions.

Jeff Lane, 73, was fined just £1,500 despite illegally felling protected woodland in an Area of ​​Outstanding Beauty in Wales.

The father-of-three, described as “a man of limited means”, was fined £500 for the first offense and £1,000 for the second.

Natural Resources Wales, which took it to court, estimated the cost of replanting the forest at £52,000.

But Lane told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “I could do it for a lot cheaper, about half that price.” I have researched the cost of saplings and to be honest they are pretty cheap.

“There are already trees that are starting to grow, I don’t know what they are.”

Retired mechanic Lane bought the land in 2017 for his daughter to run a pony ride and alpaca tour business.

He claimed the trees were rotting and dangerous and he was given a license to cut them down, not cut down the entire forest.

He was advised to stop felling, but in September 2020, NRW officers received photographs taken by the Gower Society showing an area of ​​felled trees.

David Singh, defending, said Lane had no previous convictions and was suffering from health problems.

He said: “You can’t pay your mortgage and after paying your car loan and daily living expenses you are left with practically nothing.”

Len’s available assets of £17,645 were made up of his property equity and the value of his 13-year-old Range Rover, which is subject to a finance agreement.

Judge Richard Kember said Lane was guilty of “criminal conduct” and had obtained a pecuniary advantage by failing to comply with the enforcement notice to repopulate the woodland.

He told the defendant: ‘Natural Resources Wales say this is the worst case of tree felling they have ever encountered.

Aerial photographs show the eight hectares of native, wet woodland at Gower, Swansea, before logging (left) and after it was cleared by Lane in 2019 (right).

‘It would not be an exaggeration to say that the forest has been effectively eradicated.

‘They granted a thinning license designed to encourage the habitat to flourish and grow. It is for reduction, not eradication.

“This was a flagrant violation of the permission that had been granted.”

The judge said the fines were “significantly” lower due to the £11,280.77 confiscation order. Lane was warned she would go to prison for six months if he did not pay in full by September 14.

Lane, of Lower Fairwood, Swansea, will pay his fine at the rate of £50 a month.

Nick Fackrell, NRW’s senior forestry regulation and tree health officer, said at the time of Lane’s sentencing: “This is one of the worst cases of illegal tree felling that NRW has investigated in more than 30 years. We carried out a thorough investigation and there was strong evidence that illegal logging had occurred.

‘The loss of this native, wet forest is devastating and it will take many generations for new trees to grow to replace them, if they grow at all.

‘NRW and the professional forestry sector work incredibly hard to ensure that tree felling is carried out in accordance with the Forestry Act and that the woodlands they manage comply with the UK Forestry Standard.

“Logging licenses are part of the system we have in place so we can manage our trees and forests effectively, protecting them and ensuring they continue to benefit us all now and in the future.”