Landon Donovan Jokes He’s Trying to Recapture His ‘Glory Days’ with Throwback Image After Going Viral for THAT Bad Hair Day

Landon Donovan hilariously joked that he’s trying to get back to his ‘glory days’ of a head full of luscious locks after going viral for his bad hair day.

Donovan left viewers confused after appearing on camera during Fox’s coverage of Euro 2024 with a choppy hairstyle, with fans telling him to cut his losses and shave his hair.

His former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee took things further by tweeting a text exchange with Donovan, who explained that he had a hair transplant two weeks ago and was told he wouldn’t appear on camera.

Donovan, 42, who took the whole situation in good spirits, responded to Magee’s post by saying, “Thanks for making me cool, Mo,” along with a laughing-crying emoji.

“I’m just trying to get back to my glory days,” he added, alongside a photo of himself as a young man with his hair down.

Magee responded with two laughing and crying emojis and added, “I’m dying.”

In the original text exchange, Magee wrote: ‘LD check your Twitter ASAP and you’ll probably fire your hairdresser,” with a grimacing emoji.

Donovan responded by saying: ‘Where were you 7 hours ago??? “I had a hair transplant procedure two weeks ago and was told I wouldn’t appear on camera.”

Magee then asked Donovan if she could post a screenshot of their text messages, to which he said, “Whatever, I deserve it.” Good night Mo.”

Donovan is in Germany with Fox for the tournament and went viral after his appearance on the bench for France over Austria.

It will probably call another match soon – FOX is the only broadcaster of the tournament in the United States.

During his playing career, he made 157 appearances for the United States national team.

Throughout his club career, he played for Bayern Munich and Everton, as well as Major League Soccer’s Galaxy.