Land Rover driver crashes into police car, seriously injuring officer before fleeing, while being sent to prison

This is the dramatic moment a reckless Land Rover driver aggressively crashed into a police car following him before fleeing the scene.

Gerard McDonagh, 21, was jailed for ten months after crashing into the police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer.

McDonagh had been followed in his Land Rover Freelander by PC James Yeoman after the officer discovered the vehicle had false registration plates.

The police officer followed the car, which had activated the ANPR cameras, off the M1 before reaching Markfield in Leicestershire.

Video footage taken from inside the police car shows McDonagh veering into a narrow rural lane and reaching almost 40mph before suddenly braking in November 2022.

PC Yeoman is shown slowing to a stop before McDonagh begins to rapidly reverse, crashing into the front of the police car and deploying its airbags.

He fled the scene after causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and the officer suffered serious injuries to his legs, back, neck and arms.

McDonagh was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, McDonagh was also banned from driving for two years and five months after pleading guilty to the charges.

PC Yeoman was left “seriously injured” by the incident, which occurred after he followed McDonagh, who was driving a car with false number plates.

The car was followed by officers off the M1 before it fell onto a rural road near Markfield, Leicestershire, in November 2022.

DC Joe Mulvany was the investigating officer and said: ‘McDonagh has shown no remorse for his actions and even during the investigation he failed to comply with bail and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

‘Due to that, unfortunately the judicial process was delayed. We are pleased that he has now admitted to his crimes and has been sentenced.

Sgt Jackson added: “We hope this outcome goes some way to reassuring PC Yeoman that the accused has been brought to justice and now faces a prison sentence for his actions.”

A 22-year-old woman who was also arrested during the incident remains under investigation for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.