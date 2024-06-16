Lady Louise Windsor is in her element as she competes in a carriage driving event in Windsor (with proud mum Sophie looking on!)

Lady Louise Windsor looked focused and in control on Sunday as she competed in a carriage driving event in Windsor Great Park, as her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked on proudly.

The 20-year-old royal, eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sofia, inherited her passion for the sport from her grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

The carriage driving event on Sunday, June 16, Father’s Day in the United Kingdom, was organized by the Windsor Park Equestrian Club, in whose establishment Prince Philip was involved in 1970.

Dressed casually in a blue jumper, Lady Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, donned a red and blue striped riding helmet for the event along with white gloves, as is customary when driving carriages.

With her hair up and glasses, Lady Louise, who made her debut as a carriage driver at the age of 17, looked every inch the professional as she competed in today’s event.

Before the event, Lady Louise, an English literature student at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, was seen wearing a baseball cap and jeans, holding a cup of coffee.

The mother and daughter’s relaxed appearance today was a stark contrast to their glamorous display yesterday at Trooping the Color.

On Saturday, Lady Louise turned to her mother’s wardrobe when putting together her elegant outfit for the royal event.

Lady Louise made a surprise appearance at the King’s Birthday Parade in London yesterday, standing alongside her proud parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Lady Louise looked to be in her element as she competed in Sunday’s event.

But rather than finding a completely new outfit for the occasion, Lady Louise relied on pieces she already had at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey.

She turned to her mother, Sophie, for inspiration for her style and borrowed a light blue floral headpiece from Jane Taylor London. The Duchess wore the headdress at Royal Ascot 2023 last June.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise’s white chiffon tea dress adorned with blue flowers was already worn by the late queen’s granddaughter for the king’s coronation last May.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise looked equally stylish as they joined other members of The Firm at Trooping the Colour.

The annual event, a highlight of the royal calendar, celebrates the birthday of the UK’s reigning monarch and has taken place every year for the past 260 years.

Sophie was dressed for the occasion, wearing a bright yellow Beulah London dress and a Jane Taylor hat, evoking spring on a rainy day in London.

She was joined by her daughter, Lady Louise, who looked elegant in her Suzannah London dress, which she paired with a light blue headdress and silver pearl earrings.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews, did not attend Trooping the Color last year.

His 16-year-old brother, James, the Earl of Wessex, was also absent last year and did not go with his family this year.

The teenager is believed to be currently taking his GCSEs, as exam season ends on June 21.

Sophie was photographed with her husband, the Duke of Edinburghwho looked elegant in his elegant red uniform and showing off his medals.