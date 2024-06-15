Lady Louise Windsor and the Duchess of Edinburgh put on equally impressive displays at Trooping the Color

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise looked elegant as they joined other members of The Firm at Trooping the Color today.

The annual event, a highlight of the royal calendar, celebrates the birthday of the UK’s reigning monarch and has taken place every year for the past 260 years.

Sophie, 59, was dressed for the occasion, wearing a bright yellow ensemble, evoking spring on a rainy day in London.

She was joined by her daughter, Lady Louise, who wore a blue and white floral outfit, along with a headdress and silver pearl earrings.

The 20-year-old student, who studies at the University of St Andrews, did not attend Trooping the Color last year.

Lady Louise Windsor with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in London today

Sophie was photographed with her husband, the Duke of Edinburghwho looked elegant in his elegant red uniform and showing off his medals.

The Princess of Wales traveled in a separate car with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate was dressed in a white ensemble, with a cream-colored headdress and a pair of elegant pearl earrings.

At today’s ceremony, which marked King Charles’ second Trooping the Colour, His Majesty, 75, was greeted with a royal salute, before carrying out a troop inspection of fully trained and operational soldiers wearing the ceremonial uniform of red robes and bearskin hats. .

Massed bands then performed a musical “troop”, while the escorted Color Regiment descended through the ranks. After the foot guard and royal cavalry passed Her Majesty, the king’s troop and the royal horse artillery, Charles, 75, returned to Buckingham Palace at the head of his guards, before saluting in the palace.

This was followed by perhaps the most anticipated moment of the day: the RAF flyover, which was watched by members of the Royal Family who had gathered on the palace balcony.

Fans began gathering on The Mall early this morning, eager to see members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales contemplates the rain as she arrives at Buckingham Palace today

Prince Louis watches from the car window as the family enters Buckingham Palace today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace in London this morning.

Many were particularly excited following yesterday’s announcement by the Princess of Wales that she would be making her first public appearance joining her family at Trooping the Colour.

She announced the news in a frank and open statement, revealing that she has “good and bad” days and is happy to be able to make the most of those days when she feels good.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, traveled in a carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession through London.

After the carriage ride, she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as her husband Prince William and other royals on the palace balcony for the famous RAF flyover.

After weeks of speculation about whether the Princess of Wales would attend today’s event, Kate last night issued a candid statement outlining her personal cancer journey and said she is experiencing “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy.

But he has started working from home, holding meetings with his foundation and the Kensington Palace team, and hopes to “join some public engagements over the summer”, but stressed that “I’m not out of the woods yet”.

The princess has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February and her decision to choose a major national event today to briefly return to the public spotlight, for the first time since Christmas Day, was welcomed by the King .

Royal fans gathered at The Mall in London this morning ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Union Jack-clad spectators made sure they had perfect spots to watch the action from

A new photograph of the royal, taken earlier this week on the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate, shows Kate in a smart casual outfit standing in a tranquil setting in front of a weeping willow tree near a body of water.

She said in her statement: “I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

‘My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved in school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to work a little from home.’

He added: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.”

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.’

PREPARATIONS: Staff were seen preparing the famous balcony this morning before Trooping The Colour.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty is delighted that The Princess will be able to attend tomorrow’s events and is looking forward to all elements of the day.”

No timetable has been set for Kate’s return to a full schedule of public engagements as she is being given time to convalesce and recover before returning to full-time work.

The parade will be a special event for the princess as No. 9 Company, Irish Guards, a regiment she represents as a colonel, will unfurl the king’s flag on Saturday, but Lieutenant-General Sir James Bucknall will perform the salute on her behalf.

The King, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will not travel during the ceremony but will inspect troops lined up on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from a carriage.

The many royal fans who had lined The Mall hoping to see the family members were also joined by several protesters.

Scotland Yard launched a “substantial” police operation for the event, and the anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest but banned from using amplified sound.

Scotland Yard imposed a condition under section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 prohibiting protesters from using systems to amplify sound “within the footprint” of Trooping the Color between 8am and 3pm. late.

Ahead of the event, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “Trooping the Color is of national importance and, as would be expected at this ceremonial event, there is a significant security operation to ensure that everyone who attends and participates can do so safely.” .

“Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the Royal Parks, our policing plan has been focused on achieving this objective.”

He added: “It is imperative that this event is safe, so together with our partners we have considered factors, such as how amplified noise could disrupt and impact the mounted regiments taking part.”

In addition to the fanatics, anti-monarchists also began gathering today, with protesters from the Republic group waving a flag reading “Not my king.”

One woman brought with her a cardboard cutout of King Charles III and posed next to it before the action.

Republic protesters said in a post on X today: “It’s a beautiful sunny day (so far) for a protest!”

Royal fans on The Mall in London this morning ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony

Preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this morning before Trooping The Color

‘We have also taken into account the opinions of Republic. Our concern, along with that of our partners, is that amplified noise could cause a public safety issue and serious disruption to the event and the crowds attending.

“That is why the Met has made the considered decision to impose a condition prohibiting amplified sound.”

In response, Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with a directly elected head of state, said the protest would take place without amplified sound.

Chief executive Graham Smith said: “We don’t agree with their reasons but we have to accept them because otherwise we will be arrested.”

“It’s not a big problem, we have pretty loud voices.”